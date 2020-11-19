With the added impacts of COVID-19 biting into family budgets, more Watauga families than ever are left to worry about how they will put food on the tables and what to tell their children and loved ones when there isn’t money to spare for presents.
The Hunger and Health Coalition is Boone’s oldest food pantry, providing services to the area for nearly 40 years. The coalition serves close to 10 percent of all Watauga residents and provides support during the holidays. The annual Sharing Tree program helps low-income families spread joy among their own loved ones. Community members are able to sponsor families by making a donation so that the Hunger and Health Coalition can provide families with gifts for this holiday season.
“The winter months are already such a strain for so many families with the rising costs of heating homes and seasonal work falling by the wayside. The global pandemic has only magnified the existing income disparities in our community. This year, we have seen more and more new families seeking assistance with food and medication,” said Elizabeth Young, executive director of the Hunger and Health Coalition.
“Everyone deserves to feel cheerful this holiday season and our hope is to continue to offer basic needs gifts through our long-standing Sharing Tree program,” said Young. “In order to best stay safe during COVID-19, we are asking community members to help sponsor a family by donating cash, check or by gift card so that parents can purchase gifts. In this wild time, families who have had a really hard time this year can find a little joy.”
Donations can be made by credit card to the Hunger and Health Coalition via its virtual store on its website https://www.asimplegesturehc.org/store, or by mailing a check or cash donation to P.O Box 1837, Boone, N.C., 28607. All donations must be submitted by Dec. 2 to ensure enough time for gifts to be purchased for families.
Individuals who would like to donate or would like more information on the Sharing Tree should call (828) 262-1628 and ask to speak with Anita Wilson, director of operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.