BOONE – Mountain Home Music and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum are hosting an outdoor concert series at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens in partnership with the Watauga Arts Council.
In previous years, BRAHM has hosted a summer concert series with limited capacity and this community arts collaboration was created with efforts to bring diverse music to more people while promoting the beauty of the local venue.
“It was a really cool opportunity to partner with these three other organizations in the community. And the Daniel Boone Native Gardens are a beautiful spot that is in downtown Boone, but it is really an underutilized space,” said BRAHM Program and Outreach Director Willard Watson III. “It’s just another way for people to experience the gardens in the summer when everything’s in bloom, to learn about the wonderful native plants we have in this area and to also promote the work that the native gardens do.”
All performers of the concert series are participants in BRAHM’s “Jagged Paths: the African Diaspora in Western North Carolina in Craft, Music, and Dance,” running from April 30 to Oct. 22. This exhibition draws connections from the 17th through the 21st centuries and will demonstrate the African traditions that survived the Middle Passage to impact the culture of Western North Carolina. The exhibition will feature interviews, performances, historic artifacts, artists, residencies, dance, music and more.
“There’s a large appreciation for music in this community, but there’s a lack of diversity in the community as well as in the offerings we present to people. So this is just a great way to bring in some great artists of color,” said Watson. “This series is about highlighting the stories of people from this region and promoting work that’s being done by our partner organizations.”
Executive Director of Mountain Home Music Courtney Wheeler said that this concert series emphasizes the importance of the history of music in the Appalachian region.
“We could present music from one demographic of people and it would be great, but it doesn’t tell the whole story of Appalachian music in the least. It’s great that people carry on these traditions but to help people understand where they came from is just as important,” said Wheeler. “Diversity is important not just in an audience but in presented programs as well. Women, people of all sexual orientations, we’re all making music and I don’t want to see anyone be underrepresented, especially not in our region where the music really grew from enslaved people, immigrants from the Scottish Highlands and the Cherokee tribe.”
The Allen Boys, a sacred steel band from Mount Airy, will perform on June 4. Sacred steel is a traditional music that comes from the Pentecostal church that has aspects of gospel, soul, blues, southern rock, country and funk.
The Todd Wright Jazz Quartet will perform on June 10. Todd Wright is a professor of jazz studies at Appalachian State University. Wright will also give a presentation at BRAHM on June 10 at 11 a.m. about jazz as an “African American originated music form” as part of the High Country Jazz Festival.
The Tray Wellington Band will perform on Aug. 28. Tray Wellington is an Ashe County native, virtuoso banjo player, songwriter, and a recognized musician by the International Bluegrass Music Association. The band’s sound blends traditional bluegrass with jazz and contemporary music.
The Junaluska Gospel Choir will perform on Sept. 18 as the final concert of the series. The choir is from the Junaluska Mennonite Brothers Church and the historic African American community that has been in the region for centuries.
“There’s a variety of music, the sacred steel, jazz, bluegrass and gospel that will be going on at the gardens,” said Watson. “There’s something for everybody and the concerts are sure to entertain.”
All Concerts in the Garden will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, except in case of rain where the performances will be held at BRAHM. Blankets and folding chairs are encouraged for the outdoor shows but pets are not permitted. Guests are welcome starting at 3 p.m. to take tours of the garden’s more than 200 varieties of native trees, shrubs and wildflowers, visit local arts and crafts vendors curated by WAC and enjoy beer, wine and food.
Proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit Mountain Home Music and BRAHM while a portion of vendor sales will go to WAC and The Daniel Boone Native Gardens. Tickets are $10 dollars for Mountain Home Music and BRAHM members and children under 13 and $15 for the general public and can be purchased at blowingrockmuseum.org.
“We’re just trying to find a way for these concerts to be accessible for people to come out and enjoy a beautiful summer day with some good music,” said Watson.
For more information, visit watauga-arts.org/concerts-in-the-gardens.
