WATAUGA — Three Forks Baptist Association is partnering with NC Baptists on Mission and the USDA to provide monthly food boxes for residents 60 and older that meet an income requirement through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program.
Wesley Smith, director of Missions of Three Forks Baptist Association that serves 32 Baptist churches in Watauga County, said he is looking forward to distribute in the area as part of an effort to aid communities in Western North Carolina. Though this program has been established in other areas of the country since 1969, Feb. 17 will be the first distribution day in Watauga County.
Qualifying Watauga County residents will receive non-perishable food items such as canned meats and vegetables, dry beans and rice, juices, shelf stable milk, and blocks of cheese. Boxes will be available on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. and the second Thursday of each month moving forward beginning in March. Pick-up locations currently include Greenway Baptist Church and Howards Creek Church.
Smith said the “believes at some point we can be in the 150 range” for monthly participants. The organization is committed to distributing 100 boxes a month for the time being. The Brushy Mountain Baptist Association in Wilkesboro is handling the boxing of food items and church volunteers will pick up and distribute the boxes at the distribution centers.
Smith said he hopes to see the program grow over the coming months, both in the number of boxes being distributed and the number of churches involved in order to serve more people. As numbers grow, there will be more need for volunteers to help package food items and deliver boxes to those who are unable to pick them up.
“This is a population of people that need just as much care as young families,” Smith said. “Yes, there are young families, single moms and others who need that type of interaction from the church, but those 60 and over do as well. And this program, I believe, will open up the eyes of people around here to see that that is a need.”
Applications can be accessed by contacting the Watauga County Senior Center at (828) 265-8090 or the Three Forks Baptist Association (828) 264-4482. Those without applications who qualify are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.
