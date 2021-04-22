BANNER ELK — Every Wednesday at the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, women gather to piece together comforters to be given to good causes. They have been doing this for over 30 years.
Each month, the ladies dedicate a blanket to person or persons in the congregation, or groups in the community who have served their church and/or community. For the month of May, the “Comfort Makers,” as they are called, chose to dedicate their work to local law enforcement. They asked parishioners James (Jimmy) Ennis, and Robert (Rob) Toler to represent the law enforcement officers of the county, and to visit their Wednesday sewing session. Both men came in full uniform, complete with all the equipment one must wear when on the job. Sitting down in a classroom chair (with arms) to do this interview was not easy. Rob had to sit slightly sideways.
Ennis works for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. His main job is to oversee regulations in North Carolina as it pertains to wildlife, fishing and the like, and has been working there for 18 years.
Toler works for the National Park Service and is responsible for the enforcement of laws and responds to needs within the Parks’ jurisdiction. This means he can be called in for any emergency ranging from a fire to a lost hiker to a road accident.
Because Avery County has a smaller pool of officers, both Ennis and Toler work closely with other law enforcement branches — such as the police. If they are close to the scene of an event that needs attention, Jimmy or Rob could be asked to respond and are trained to do so, even if it is outside their normal element. This strengthens Avery County Law Enforcement as men and women from several areas work together to serve the county.
In these days of complex feelings about law enforcement, Ennis wants the community to know, that in his experiences, the officers are responsible and community minded. Ennis has hired many new recruits, and in most all cases they tell him about a need to have a job where they can help people. They don’t do it for the money, and they know notoriety can be fleeting, so their main objective is to be of service to their community.
Ennis and Toler are exemplary examples of this. As stewards of the community, they not only serve as part of their profession, but participate in local events and are active members of the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. Their objective is to make the community more closely knit, rather than create divisions. And that, according to Officers Ennis and Toler, is the way it should be.
