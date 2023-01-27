Most leafy greens are available year-round, but taste sweetest when harvested in cool weather. Extremely versatile in the culinary scene, they may be simmered, sautéed, stir-fried, and eaten raw. As an ingredient, they add color, texture and a slightly bitter flavor dimension.

Leafy greens are a fantastic source of beta-carotene and vitamin C, both strong antioxidants that help protect your cells. Vitamin C is vital for proper function of the immune system. These antioxidants along with other plant compounds promote heart, cognitive, and vision health while reducing cancer risk. Greens are also a great source of dietary fiber.

