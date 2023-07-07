roasted cauliflowerpeanutsauce.jpg

Roasted cauliflower with peanut sauce.

 Photo courtesy Margie Mansure

Most everyone likes peanut butter. It’s excellent in sandwiches or as spread. But have you ever tried it with vegetables? A good peanut sauce adds seasoning while mellowing the strong flavor of some vegetables.

Peanuts are a legume and in the same plant family as beans. Nutritionally, studies have found that eating peanuts or peanut butter has been associated with a reduced risk of cancer, heart disease and diabetes. They’re also an inexpensive protein and healthy fat source.

  

