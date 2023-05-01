sustainable eating.png

The light green foliage of spring brings more than peace of mind. Leafy greens are one of the first fresh vegetables of the growing season. According to the USDA, more than 11 pounds of lettuce is available for each person to eat every year. Most types of lettuce are a great source of vitamins K and A. Except for the iceberg variety, it’s also a good source of folate and iron.

While adding leafy greens to your menu can improve the quality of your diet, undressed lettuce isn’t very satisfying. Homemade vinaigrette dressing can transform lettuce into a side dish or meal that you crave.

