After finishing up Thanksgiving leftovers, the last thing you want is another heavy meal. The holiday season is the perfect time to cook up big batches of hearty soup, served with freshly baked bread for a complete and balanced meal. Most soups freeze well, so cook twice as much as you need for busy days ahead.

This recipe features seasonal butternut squash, which is lighter than sweet potatoes but offers a similar flavor. Butternut squash boasts high levels of cell-protecting vitamins A and C, along with potassium, which helps with healthy blood pressure.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.