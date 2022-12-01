After finishing up Thanksgiving leftovers, the last thing you want is another heavy meal. The holiday season is the perfect time to cook up big batches of hearty soup, served with freshly baked bread for a complete and balanced meal. Most soups freeze well, so cook twice as much as you need for busy days ahead.
This recipe features seasonal butternut squash, which is lighter than sweet potatoes but offers a similar flavor. Butternut squash boasts high levels of cell-protecting vitamins A and C, along with potassium, which helps with healthy blood pressure.
12 ounces cooked and shredded chicken (rotisserie or leftover works well)
2 tablespoons minced fresh sage, or 2 teaspoons dried
2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
Parmesan cheese for serving
Using sharp vegetable peeler, remove skin from the squash. Cut round bulb section off squash and cut in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds and cut each half into cubes.
Add 2 – 3 tablespoons olive oil to a Dutch oven and place over medium heat. Add cubes from the bulb section and cook until golden, stirring frequently. Add broth and soy sauce, bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Partially cover, and simmer until squash is very tender and starting to fall apart, about 20 minutes. Take off of heat and then use an emersion blender or potato masher to make a smooth, thick broth and set aside.
Cut neck of squash into
1/3
-inch pieces. Add the squash pieces and pepper to the thickened broth.
Wash the leeks, includin
g in-between the layers to remove any soil. Slice the white and light green parts lengthwise, slice again lengthwise, then thinly slice across.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium low heat. Add leeks and cook for a couple of minutes, then add tomato paste and cook, stirring occasionally, until leeks have softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add this combination to the squash broth and bring to simmer. Partially cover and cook for 10 minutes.
Add beans, shredded chicken and sage and simmer until squash is just tender, around 10 more minutes. Stir in vinegar at end. Top individual bowls with Parmesan cheese as desired.
Margie Mansure is an extension agent with NC Cooperative Extension. As a registered dietitian/nutritionist chef, she offers nutrition and cooking classes to community members. Contact her at margie_mansure@ncsu.edu.
