When I visit a farmers’ market, everything looks so fresh and delicious that it’s hard to resist buying more than I need. Does that ever happen to you? Or do you have a garden full of ready-to-pick veggies? Canning or freezing is always an option. Or transform your abundance into tasty meals featuring lots of produce.

One of my favorite veggie-rich meals is pasta primavera. This dish originated at a high-end New York restaurant back in the ‘70s. It began with a cream, butter and Parmesan cheese sauce along with lots of vegetables. My everyday version uses heart healthy olive oil instead of cream. It’s quite versatile, so you may use any favorite vegetables you have on hand.

  

Margie Mansure is an extension agent with NC Cooperative Extension. As a registered dietitian/nutritionist chef, she offers nutrition and cooking classes to community members. margie_mansure@ncsu.edu

