Mystery Writers of America grand master Lawrence Block isn’t one to paint himself into a corner, but with the help of a few friends, he’s thricely managed to produce a stunning anthology of short stories by celebrated writers of fiction, each centered on a corresponding celebrated work of art.
The first arrived in 2016. “In Sunlight or in Shadow: Stories Inspired By The Paintings Of Edward Hopper” displayed 17 tales from authors such as Stephen King and Joyce Carol Oates. (Read a Mountain Times interview with Block about the book at https://tinyurl.com/tl9rce6).
A year later, Block dipped into a similar well of writers to produce “Alive in Shape and Color: 16 Paintings By Great Artists And The Stories They Inspired.” Of this book, Mountain Times wrote: “Like its companion tome, these are no throwaway stores dashed off as a favor to a friend who needed an A-list of authors to overlay the cover art. (For our review, visit https://tinyurl.com/qtcb84s).
Now, with “From Sea to Stormy Sea: 17 Stories Inspired By Great American Paintings” (Pegasus Books), Block has slightly altered the palette. The canvases are all from American artists — Winslow Homer, Grant Wood, Helen Frankenthaler and Andy Warhol are among those — and the writers, with the exceptions of Warren Moore and Block, himself, are fresh but no less A-list than those who have come before: Tom Franklin, John Sanford, Jane Hamilton and Christa Faust are among the guests Block invites to his arty party.
The result are stories vast and divergent and beautifully illustrated with full-color reproductions of the paintings (for the third time, a well-done to Pegasus for managing a superior hard cover for less than $20; also this reviewer is an e-book fanatic, some works demand a print edition ... this is one of those). The charm of this volume, like the first two, is the paths the writers take as they diverge from painting to pen.
Or, as Block writes in his own tale for this volume, “The Way We See the World”: “It was just a virtual painting,” he said, “hanging on a virtual wall.”
"And it turned into a short story,” she said, “and somehow we both knew what lines of dialogue to speak, and I wanted to see how it came out.”
“And?”
“And it might have turned out to be a crime story or a horror story. The ending could be straightforward, or it could have an O. Henry twist.”
Or, as in the case with “From Sea to Stormy Sea,” it could have all of the above. And finely writ in broad strokes, it does.
