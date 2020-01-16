On Jan. 13 at 7 p.m., Nikki Giovanni took the stage of the Schaefer Center for the 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration.
Giovanni is a world-renowned poet, singer and author who was born in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 7, 1943. Throughout her college career, Giovanni attended Fisk University in Nashville, University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She went on to teach at Queens College in New York, Ohio State University and Virginia Tech where she has been employed since 1987.
Giovanni has published multiple books for adults and children, winning awards and honors such as Woman of the Year from Mademoiselle Magazine, the Langston Hughes Medal for her poetry and having three best sellers.
Before she took the stage on Monday evening, Giovanni recalled details of the journey that brought her to be a prominent educator, writer and activist, which eventually brought her to speak in Boone in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
“I enjoy my work, and I think that I’ve grown, I think I’ve learned something, and I think that if you took all of my books and threw them up in the air and they came down, you’d easily be able to say which came first and which came last,” Giovanni said. ”You’d be able to see the growth, and I think that’s important.”
Giovanni’s first book of poetry, “Black Feeling Black Talk,” was published in 1968. The same year, on April 5, 1968, the day after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Giovanni penned one of her most famous works, “Reflections on April 4, 1968.”
The poem poses questions not about Martin Luther King Jr.’s death, but about the people he left behind to continue the Civil Rights Movement and how they reacted to being without a leader. It’s a raw, uncensored account of the chaos that was felt internally after King’s assassination written by a then 24-year-old Giovanni. In 2009, Giovanni was awarded the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Award for Dedication and Commitment to Service, according to her biography at poets.org/poet/nikki-giovanni.
While she often encounters individuals who focus on some of her more popular pieces from the past, Giovanni prioritizes leaving the past in the past, growing from it and creating a better future because of it.
To make this point, Giovanni mentioned the burning of Notre Dame and the inevitable sinking of Venice, saying that once something so historic is gone, it’s gone, and it will never be the same — whether it’s set to be rebuilt or not.
“You need to have appreciated it, but we need to continue building on,” Giovanni said, mentioning that modern solutions are available to save the art in Venice while there’s still the chance to do so.
“I think you have to be careful about how you look at your own work and you look at how other people respond to it. I’ve known a lot of singers, and you really see singers trapped in their work,” Giovanni said. “Prince was not a drug addict. He was taking pain pills — and one of the reasons he was doing that is because he was trying to be the same person he was 20 years ago. … You have to be very careful in letting your own work trap you.”
As she forged her career, Giovanni earned a reputation for her outspokenness and became an advocate for many issues, including civil rights and individual health.
“(An) advocate is for the Earth,” she said. “In all fairness to everybody, white people want to think they’re important, and so they want to talk about “diversity” as if somehow or another, we need to be involved with them, and the reality is everybody needs to be involved on Earth because there’s no such thing as white — it’s just a lighter color.”
“We say we want diversity, but what we want is humanity, and our responsibility on Earth is to the Earth. We all have to find our own way to be with what makes us comfortable, and what makes us happy,” Giovanni said, adding that “there are a lot of reasons to not like people, but you shouldn’t decide that it’s because you’re this and they’re that.”
Additionally, Giovanni believes that humankind must work together to find the solutions to conflicts that we face.
“We have to recognize what it is that we share and what it is that we don’t. Your health is our business; your education is our business. Your religion is yours. So we have to decide what it is that we need to do together, and how we need to do that together so that we all benefit from it.”
To learn more about Giovanni and her extensive career, which includes releasing two blues albums in the ‘70s, visit her website at www.nikki-giovanni.com.
