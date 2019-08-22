The Regional Artist Project of Northwest North Carolina is a partnership between the Arts Councils of Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes Counties and the North Carolina Arts Council. Its goal is to provide support to a broad range of visual, performing, literary, and inter-disciplinary artists that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their careers.
Regional Artist Project grants are available for the 2019-2020 year.
The Ashe County Arts Council in West Jefferson will host a workshop on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. for applicants to help them be more competitive with their applications and to walk them through the application and grant process. Grants applications are due Sept. 13.
Artists that are at least 18 years of age, not enrolled in a college or university and residing in one of those four counties for a least one year prior to making application are eligible. Eligible candidates may be either emerging or established artists and the grant funds may be used to pursue projects that will further their artistic development. Grants generally range from $200 to $1,000 and may be used by the artists for a variety of purposes, including the cost of presenting work for exhibits and/or auditions, training or tuition, travel, promotional materials, work facilities, equipment or the production of new work. Applications are reviewed by judges and a selection review panel from all four counties.
Receiving grants for 2018-2019 include: Glida Aita, Wilkes County, for purchase of kiln; Ken Broderick, Watauga County, for purchase of shelving for stone storage; Rebecca Gummere, Watauga County, for residency to complete work on memoir; Jennifer Ley, Ashe County, for purchase of materials and supplies to create art quilts; Sequoyah Magroski, Ashe County, for coaching sessions and purchase of materials; Cheryl Prisco, Watauga County, for purchase of Canister Dust Collector; Nikki Roberti-Miller, Watauga County, for childcare costs to allow time to revise novel; Karen Sabo, Watauga County, for directing observer ship in Florida; Ian Wilson, Ashe County, for purchase of Ring Saw.
Grants are partially funded by the North Carolina Arts Council in partnership with the local agencies. Information and applications are available from the local arts councils in Alleghany Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes. Applications are also available online at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Applications and appropriate documentation material must be mailed or hand delivered to the Ashe County Arts Council in West Jefferson by Friday, Sept. 13. For an application, or for more information, please call your local Arts Council or the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.