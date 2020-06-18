Julia Roberts is a Boone native who is teaching middle-grade students in Sapporo, Japan, as a part of the JET Program. The following Notes from Japan from an update Roberts sent home via email on June 7, 2020.
With all state of emergency orders lifted in Japan, the northern island Hokkaido, where Julia Roberts lives, was among the last to lift the emergency, but was able to do so at the end of May.
With a modified schedule designed with social distancing and sanitation practices in mind, “schools in my city resumed on June 1,” Roberts said. “Classrooms are half full and arrival, departure and school break times are staggered to limit student-to-student contact — everyone is wearing a mask, all windows are open, etc.”
Students had been out of school for nearly three months. Online education was not possible during the quarantine and students have experienced an amount of learning regression.
“There are also signs that students have been impacted by the high levels of stress and uncertainty in their current environments,” Roberts said. “During the April ceremony to welcome students back for the new academic year, three students actually passed out and had to be carried from the gym on stretchers. This was unprecedented.”
As elsewhere in the world, the lockdown forced innovation and adaptation. In one example, Roberts’ junior high school’s band managed to play a piece together virtually during quarantine.
The long lockdown also forced many rigid and traditional Japanese companies to adopt progressive work-from-home policies that might have otherwise taken a decade to consider and implement, according to Roberts.
“Tradition and harmony tend to be valued above flexibility and creativity in hierarchical Japanese workplaces,” Robert said.
“We seem to have navigated most of the worst here in Japan, and I am grateful that the situation never really felt out of control,” she said.
Happy knowing she should be able to return home in early August, and not having yet purchased her plane ticket, Roberts said she has no fears about her ability to get home.
“It is my current plan to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. COVID-19 will affect many universities in the fall but my graduate school plans have not changed,” Roberts said. “In early October, I still plan to head to England for a one-year MPhil in Social Anthropology at University of Cambridge. At this point, Cambridge has announced that large lectures will move online but smaller classes will likely remain in-person. After my self-quarantine, and before I head off to grad school, I hope I can have the opportunity to see as many of you lovely people as safely as possible.”
As Roberts’ JET program in Japan winds to a close, she said she has begun to reflect on her time spent and the many aspects of Japanese culture she’s come to cherish and admire.
“I am really, really going to miss the feeling of peace and safety,” she said “ It’s like my survival instincts and wariness have been able to take a year-long nap.”
Additionally, in reflecting on her adventures in Japan, Roberts listed a few of her favorite things that she either wants to incorporate into her life when she returns or notes on her few favorite things from Japan:
“Safety — People set down their valuables at a public restaurant, walk away, and return to find it untouched. Phones are kept in back pockets of pants and open pockets of backpacks without worry. Children as young as 5 walk to school alone daily. I can get on a subway and not feel the need to scan the others in the car for potential threats.”
“Respect for elders — Remembering one’s ancestors is an essential part of traditional Japanese religion and culture. I hope to find some way to carry this tradition on into my own life.”
“Gardens — Japan has a grand history of garden making. I saw dozens of sublime rock and flower gardens during my visit to the country’s old imperial capital, Kyoto. It seems that those traditional arts of shaping trees and building serene green spaces have settled into the blood of the Japanese people; practically every yard, no matter how small, is a masterpiece here! Topiary trees, moss, and well-managed weeds. I get a lot of joy out of walking around town and looking at people’s yards.”
“Giving small gifts — When you first meet someone you may have to depend on later (such as neighbors, coworkers) it is customary to give a small gift, a sort of ‘thank you for all you will do for me’ gesture. I think it’s lovely and hope to incorporate it into my personal practice.”
This list could be much, longer, said Roberts, “and will continue to grow as I conclude my time here.”
