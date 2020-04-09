Julia Roberts is a Boone native who is teaching middle-grade students in Sapporo, Japan, as a part of the JET Program.
The following Notes from Japan from an update Roberts sent home via email on March 31, 2020.
After Japan’s poor handling of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in February — where about of the passengers contracted the virus while the ship was quarantined in Yokohama, Japan — many feared that a major nationwide outbreak on the scale of Wuhan, China, was imminent in the area of Sapporo, Japan, where Julia Roberts is completing her JET Program.
However, on March 31, Roberts wrote to the High Country to say that Japan communities are returning to normal after earning the reputation of being an outlier in regard to the virus outbreak having only “recorded less than 1,000 cases.”
A Bloomberg report regarding the Diamond Princess cruise ship and numbers of COVID-19 cases in Japan can be found at https://bloom.bg/2Jv9gt8.
Roberts mentioned a number of unproven theories that are circulating in Sapporo in relation to the country’s low number of positive cases, and those include “widespread mask wearing, effective government policies, cultural tendency towards social order and rule adherence, and inaccurate data due to low test rates.”
An additional theory is that Japan had suppressed numbers in an effort to hold the 2020 Olympics despite the pandemic, Roberts added.
Regardless of the reason for Japan’s low case count, Roberts said that “the Japanese people seem to be attentive to the threats of the virus, (but) the country has yet to experience the massive shutdowns or mandated self-isolation methods being implemented now in the U.S.”
“Life feels relatively normal here,” Roberts said. “In Sapporo, restaurants and bars are open with customers, public transport still operates each morning to take the city’s 2 million people to and from work, and students are back to a normal school schedule after spring break and three weeks of preventative class cancelations.”
Roberts has been fascinated by how the Japanese education system handled the pandemic outbreak, especially in comparison to the American education system, which has implemented remote learning procedures.
In particular, Roberts said, she was surprised by the public school system’s “inability or unwillingness to utilize online learning to keep students at home.”
While Japan has been a long-time forerunner of technological advancement, Roberts calls the country’s utilization of certain technology “mixed.” This conflict comes from Japan’s national emphasis on “tradition and procedure, (which) seem to inhibit innovation and change,” which makes online learning not yet possible.
“Companies may be producing cutting-edge products, but Japanese society lags behind its global peers. Important work notifications are printed and left in each employee’s mailbox or on their desk. Faxes are still widely used. Online banking is nascent and people must go to the brick-and-mortar bank to pay rent, check balances and handle most financial matters,” she said.
According to Roberts, even credit cards “remain uncommon in Japan’s predominantly cash-based society.”
In light of COVID-19 and all of the changes that have come with it in the High Country, Roberts is gearing up to celebrate another long-time Japanese tradition: hanami, “or flower viewing.”
Associated with springtime, hanami is a time when “friends and families grab their blankets and their picnic meals and head off to the nearest park to sit beneath the blooms.” The annual observation is much like the leaf season, which is tracked in the High Country.
“Every year, Japan is blessed with one of the most unique and magnificent spring displays in the world as millions of cherry trees, or sakura, unfurl their delicate pink blossoms,” Roberts said. “Virus fears and social distancing aside, the sakura blooming is a beautiful tradition and one from which I draw inspiration for these difficult times.”
“Sitting beneath a blossoming tree and looking up at its cloud of pale pink flowers, a melancholy often strikes,” she said. “A person feels at once both the overwhelming loveliness of this time and the somber awareness that the beautiful petals will soon fall — the same as it is with human life. As this pandemic and the loss, isolation and disruption it has caused has reminded us, the people and things we love can fall away all too soon. Like the Japanese people celebrating the brief beauty of the sakura blossoms, I will try to celebrate and cherish the beauty of what I have before the breeze carries them off.”
While Roberts sends periodic emails, she posts more frequently on her Instagram page, which can be found by searching @jrob2japan.
Notes from Japan is a periodic article published by the Mountain Times that includes updates from Roberts, including things that she misses from home and notable cultural differences that she encounters in Japan, along with details from her adventures on the other side of the world.
