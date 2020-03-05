Julia Roberts is a Boone native who is teaching middle-grade students in Sapporo, Japan, as a part of the JET Program. The following Notes from Japan are from the most recent update Roberts sent home via email on Feb. 28
In her first message home since just before the holidays, Julie Roberts provides a unique perspective of Japanese culture and the local effect the coronavirus outbreak to the High Country.
“In Japanese culture, New Years is more important than Christmas. Only about 1.5 percent of the population is Christian with the majority of Japanese practicing a mix of Shintoism and Buddhism (a fascinating idiosyncrasy of Japanese culture is that people typically report practicing or identifying with more than one religion, usually both Shintoism and Buddhism). Therefore, I observed that while Christmas is widely celebrated in Japan it is enjoyed in a primarily commercialized way,” Roberts said.
During one of her classes, Roberts asked her students to “brainstorm words they associated with the (Christmas) holiday,” and one particular response had her scratching her head.
“I was surprised by their replies. The three most common words I encountered were ‘Christmas cake’ (a decorated cake which somewhat resembles birthday cake and is an important Christmas tradition here), ‘illumination’ (Japanese cities do beautiful Christmas light displays), and, most curiously, ‘chicken.’”
“The forces of globalization brought commercial Christmas to Japan, but the population lacked traditions with which to celebrate. In what is now a famous case study for successful international marketing, Kentucky Fried Chicken managed a brilliant campaign to convince the Japanese consumer that a bucket of fried chicken was a necessary addition to their new-found Christmas holiday. According to a 2016 BBC report, some 3.6 million Japanese families now eat KFC during Christmas,” Roberts said. The BBC report can be found at www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20161216-why-japan-celebrates-christmas-with-kfc.
“Rather than Christmas, New Years seems to be the holiday of greatest importance to most Japanese. Full planes and trains crisscross the country bringing city-dwelling youngsters home to visit parents and grandparents. Families gather to eat the annual osechi, a traditional meal each dish of which has a symbolic meaning (for example, shrimp symbolizes longevity — a wish to grow old enough to get a shrimp-like bent back), and watch the first sunrise together. Doorways and stoops are decorated with kadomatsu, stands made of bamboo and pine also symbolizing longevity. Crucially, most families also go together to a local shrine or take a pilgrimage to a prominent shrine out of town during the first weeks of the year to make an offering and pray for good fortune.”
Roberts got her own chance to visit a highly regarded shrine to receive New Years blessings.
“I visited the Ise Shrine, widely considered to be the most sacred site in Japan. Bumper-to-bumper traffic stretched for miles from the site as thousands sought their New Year’s blessing. Despite the traffic and crowds I was grateful for the opportunity to participate in such a meaningful Japanese tradition.”
Just more than a month into the new year, on Feb. 16, experts including Health Minister Katsunobu Kato “agreed that Japan was in the early stage of a coronavirus outbreak,” according to The Japan Times at www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/02/24/national/12-new-coronavirus-cases-reported-japan/#.XllVRZNKiL8.
Then on Feb. 28, Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki declared a state of emergency for the island, according to multiple reports from worldwide news outlets include one from Kyodo News at english.kyodonews.net
“I just learned that the governor of Hokkaido (the northern island on which I live) has declared a state of emergency and is encouraging people to stay in as much as possible,” Roberts said. “While I find it unsettling (particularly with stores selling out of anti-bacterial supplies and most people wearing face masks now), I am not afraid for myself. As a 25-year-old with no pre-existing conditions, I am in a statistically really good spot. So please do not worry for me!”
Also in reaction to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has requested all Japanese schools to close until the spring, which could interrupt Roberts’ program.
“As I understand it, his (request) is indeed a request and not a mandate and each local board of education will be given the opportunity to assess the risk and respond as they see fit. Currently, my school system is scheduled to be closed for two weeks. This closure has meant the dismissal of students but not of teachers. Busy with end-of-year grading (the Japanese academic calendar ends in March and begins in April), many teachers are carrying on with their daily commutes and long working days at the office,” Roberts said.
“If the virus is effectively controlled, I should be able to finish out my contract as planned and return to the U.S. in August,” she said. “For now, I am working away from my school at a central office with the other foreign English teachers in my program. The bottom line though is that I am healthy and well and staying in Japan.”
Additionally, Japan is feeling international and economic pressure surrounding the outbreak of the virus.
“With a sizable elderly population, Japan could experience high fatality rates if the virus is not controlled,” said Roberts. “The already stagnant Japanese economy could be crippled by further virus-related declines in tourism and trade. The issue drawing the most attention at the moment is the future of the Tokyo Olympics. A 7-year investment, Japan has much at stake. If the country is to have a chance at hosting the Olympics as planned, it must prevent an outbreak. All eyes are now on Abe’s government to demonstrate that hosting the Olympics in Tokyo will not pose a significant international public health risk.”
Roberts concluded her message to the High Country will well-wishes saying, “I’m grateful for you all and wishing each of you peace and good health during these uncertain times!”
While Roberts sends periodic emails, she posts more frequently on her Instagram page, which can be found by searching @jrob2japan.
