Julia Roberts is a Boone native who is teaching middle-grade students in Sapporo, Japan, as a part of the JET Program. The following Notes from Japan are from the first update Roberts sent home via email on Aug. 19, 2019.
In her first message home to the High Country, Roberts first recounted her travel adventures to her friends and family back in the High Country, which started in Nashville and ended upon her arrival in Tokyo after “more than 24 hours of travel.”
“On Aug. 7, I arrived in Sapporo at last. There are some 20 other JETs placed throughout this city of 1.9 million people. Sapporo is just as I hoped it would be: friendly mountains look down in the distance, few foreigners or tourists, and lots of energy and activity,” Roberts said. “I have put many miles on my shoes wandering around and exploring this new home. Summer is short and pleasant here (much like Boone), and the winter will come shortly after the autumn colors fade. By November, we should be well into our average annual snow accumulation total of 19 feet. Yes — 19 feet of snow a year.”
Before the snow started, Roberts shared two ways that she explored the new place that she had landed in: running and a coffee shop.
“I run most mornings along the Toyohira River Greenway Trail,” Roberts said. “The wide river jumps along beside me and the mountains cheer me on from ahead. And is it possible to have a continuously perfect and cooling breeze? It seems that way along this river trail.”
Plus, Roberts said, “I found a wonderful little coffee shop on the third floor of a small building sandwiched in the city center. From the shop’s window perch one can watch the pace of city life below. I went (one day) and enjoyed a coffee, a sweet slice of cake and the opportunity to catch up on my journaling. I plan to document my time here in the beautiful journal I received from my WYN team before my departure — a journal I truly treasure!”
Roberts is formerly the director of development for Boone’s Western Youth Network, a nonprofit organization that strives to help the area’s youth to build successful lives and careers.
Lastly in this update, Roberts shared a snapshot of the Japanese culture she’s immersed in and how it differs from American traditions.
“Last week was the Japanese holiday of Obon,” Roberts explained. “From what I understand, it is a time to remember ancestors and family members who have passed. Similar to American Thanksgiving, folks from every corner of the country hit the road (or the rails, as train travel is very popular in Japan) to return home. Families enjoy festivals and traditional dances, but most importantly, they go together to their family gravesite to clean the grave and to thank their ancestors. A beautiful tradition, I thought.”
While Roberts sends periodic emails, she posts more frequently on her Instagram page, which can be found by searching @jrob2japan.
