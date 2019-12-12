A movie like “Queen & Slim” conjures up memories of other outlaws-on-the-run flicks. Here are my Top 10 picks:
10) “You Only Live Once” (1937) — No, this is not a James Bond movie. Director Fritz Lang’s second movie in America, this oldie-but-goodie gives us an ex-con (Henry Fonda) and his ailing wife (Sylvia Sidney) making a run from the law.
9) “Gun Crazy” (1950) — Director Joseph H. Lewis relied on a Dalton Trumbo screenplay for this story about a circus sharpshooter (Peggy Cummins) who hooks up with a bank robber (John Dall). The pair go on an interstate robbery spree. (Don’t confuse this with the 1992 Drew Barrymore film with a similar name).
8) “The Honeymoon Killer” (1969) — Writer-director Leonard Kastle based this film on the real-life “Lonely Hearts Killers.” Here we follow Ray (Tony Lo Bianco) and Martha (Shirley Stoler), who pose as siblings in order to shakedown and murder lonely widows. Good performances for a low-budget potboiler.
7) “Aloha, Bobby and Rose” (1975) — Writer-director Floyd Mutrux recounts the misadventures of a young garage mechanic (Paul Le Mat) and a fast-food waitress who go on a date during which things go badly wrong when he fakes a convenience store robbery.
6) “True Romance” (1993) — Director Tony Scott delivered this Quentin Tarantino-penned story about a comic-book geek (Christian Slater) and a busty beauty queen (Patricia Arquette) who go on the run with a suitcase full of cash.
5) “Thieves Like Us” (1974) — Director Robert Altman adapted Nicholas Ray’s 1949 noir “They Live By Night” about a Mississippi bank robber (Keith Carradine) who hides out with his friend’s sister (Shelly Duvall).
4) “The Getaway” (1972) — An ex-con (Steve McQueen) and his wife (Ali McGraw) make a getaway when a bank heist goes wrong. We’ll take this one over the 1994 Alec Baldwin-Kim Basinger remake.
3) “Sugarland Express” (1974) — Director Steven Spielberg’s feature debut tells about a wife (Goldie Hawn) who breaks her husband (William Atherton) out of low-security prison with the idea that they can steal their baby son away from his foster parents and be a “real, ordinary family.” Think: “Raising Arizona” with a serious storyline.
2) “Badlands” (1973) — Director Terrence Malick’s debut feature was loosely based on the exploits of serial killer Charles Starkweather and his girlfriend, Caril Ann Fugate. This film is notable for great performances by Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek as the pair on the lam.
1) “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967) —Director Arthur Penn forever made his mark with this tale of bank robbers Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway) and Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty). Penn told me this was his favorite film.
Lots of other famous directors have tackled this on-the-run sub-genre. You almost might consider Michelangelo Antonioni’s “Zabriskie Point” (1970), Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless” (1960) or “Pierrot Le Fou” (1965), Jonathan Demme’s “Something Wild,” Carl Franklin’s “One False Move” (1992), George Roy Hill’s “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969), Sam Peckinpah’s “The Getaway” (1972), Martin Scorsese’s “Boxcar Bertha” (1972), David Lynch’s “Wild at Heart” (1990), John Hough’s “Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry” (1974), Gus Van Sant’s “Drugstore Cowboy” (1989), Dominic Sena’s “Kalifornia” (1993), Oliver Stone’s “Natural Born Killers” (1994), or even Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps.”
I’ll let you argue over the ones that should have been included in the above Top 10 list.
