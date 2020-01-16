With the release of “Bad Boys for Life,” we got to thinking about producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s long list of slam-bam, boom-boom blockbuster action movies. Internet Movie Database lists 110 films to his credit. But which are the best (meaning delivering the adrenaline rush that you expect from a Jerry Bruckheimer production)?
We turned to IMDb for a Top 10 appraisal.
Since we’re looking for actioners, we ignored “American Gigolo” (1980) and “Flashdance” (1983), the films ranked Nos. 9 and 10 on IMDb’s list of Bruckheimer’s best films and went with the next two.
So, here you go!
10) “Enemy of the State” (1998) — A lawyer (Will Smith) goes on the run from Big Brother. You’ll be out-of-breath as he dodges NSA surveillance technology and government men with guns.
9) “Armageddon” (1998) — An asteroid the size of Texas threatens Earth with plenty of fire and brimstone, but a misfit team of deep-core drillers (Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton and Ben Affleck) save the day.
8) “Top Gun” (1986) — A hotshot pilot (Tom Cruise) outflies his rival (Val Kilmer) and wins the girl (Kelly McGillis). You’ll feel like you’ve been for a ride in a jet.
7) “The Rock” (1996) — An ex-con and a timid chemist (Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage) must break into Alcatraz to stop bad guys planning a deadly nerve gas attack. Lots of rock ’em, sock ’em action.
6) “Beverly Hills Cop II” (1987) — A brash cop (Eddie Murphy) helps investigates his chief’s near-fatal shooting in this sequel.
5) “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984) — A new cop from Detroit (Eddie Murphy) handles crime his own way when he joins the LA police.
4) “Dangerous Minds” (1995) — An ex-marine turned teacher (Michelle Pfeiffer) takes no guff from unruly students in an inner city school. How can someone so beautiful be so tough?
3) “Pearl Harbor’ (2001) — The “day that will live in infamy” is retold, replete with attacking Zeros and lots of explosions, while two combat pilots (Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett) compete for a pretty nurse (Kate Beckinsale).
2) “Con Air” (1997) — An ex-con and a U.S. Marshal (Nicholas Cage and John Cusack) team up when bad guys (John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi, Ving Rhames et al.) seize control of a prisoner transport plane.
1) “Bad Boys” (1995) — Two hip detectives (Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) are on the trail of heroin stolen from the police evidence locker. The action never stops.
Did IMDb miss one of your favorites? What about “Black Hawk Down”? Or “Crimson Tide”? Or “Pirates of the Caribbean”? Narrowing the list down to ten is like picking your favorite flakes out of a cereal bowl. All of them “taste” good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.