Just because two actors share a movie doesn’t mean they’re best friends. Movie stars get hired for a lot of reasons, but one of them is not compatibility with other cast members.
With a tip of the hat to the film buffs at Collider, here are ten movies where actors sharing a scene were not on the best of terms. You couldn’t tell? Guess that’s why it’s called acting.
10. Peter Sellers vs. Everyone, “Casino Royale” (1967) — The film was considered a nightmare by anyone except for Peter Sellers. While the camera was rolling the improvisational actor would confuse his co-stars by changing his dialogue to a more serious tone, even though this was supposed to be a comedy. He refused to do his scenes with Orson Welles, demanding a stand-in. Need more proof? As Collider added, “Then, he punched the director.”
9. Rob Lowe vs. Tom Cruise, “The Outsiders” (1983) — This coming-of-age film was filled with young hotheads, including Lowe and Cruise. In a fight scene, Lowe accidentally struck Cruise in the face. Angered, Cruise began punching Lowe. Lowe returned the blows. The crew broke it up, but shooting had to pause while Cruise got some dental work.
8. James Franco vs. Tyrese Gibson, “Annapolis” (2006) — When rehearsing a fight scene, Franco hit Gibson too hard. Gibson reportedly told Franco to ease off, and when he didn’t, the fight turned real. Production was stopped to allow everyone time to cool off. Franco and Gibson are said to still have hard feelings toward one another.
7. Rip Torn vs. Norman Mailer, “Maidstone” (1970) — This experimental film was directed by (and starred) Norman Mailer. The writer wanted to improvise a fight scene with his co-star Rip Torn, but it quickly turned real. Torn struck Mailer on head with a hammer, and Mailer bit Torn’s ear. The crew broke up the fight, but the actual footage was used in the final cut of the film.
6. Steven Seagal vs. John Leguizamo, “Executive Decision” (1996) — Rumor has it that Steven Seagal’s early death in the movie was written after the actor clashed with several people on set. According to Collider, Seagal marched around telling the cast that he was their leader, and when John Leguizamo laughed, Seagal exploded with anger and slammed him against a wall.
5. Sylvester Stallone vs. Tony Bellow, “Creed” (2015) — Here, Stallone was reprising his iconic role as Rocky Balboa. When British boxer Tony Bellow got into a real fight with the actor playing his cornerman, Stallone stepped in to shut it down. As Collider observed, “Pretty gutsy for a 70-something-year-old man to break up a fight involving a current professional boxer.”
4. Jim Carrey vs. Jerry Lawler. “Man on the Moon” (1999) — This biopic about the late comedian Andy Kaufman recounts his feud with wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler. But when the producers cast Lawler as himself, star Jim Carrey tried to get into character by taunting Lawler off-camera like the real Andy Kaufman did, even spitting at Lawler. Crew members had to hold the wrestler back before he could punch Carrey.
3. Dustin Hoffman vs. Sydney Pollack, “Tootsie” (1982) — This story about a down-on-his-luck actor who gets more acting jobs by impersonating a woman is considered a classic comedy. But behind the scenes, Dustin Hoffman clashed with co-star (and director) Sydney Pollack due to creative differences. Pollack thought the movie was going to be a bomb, saying, “Thank God no one will see this piece of (expletive).” Boy, was he wrong!
2. Shirley MacLaine vs. Debra Winger, “Terms of Endearment” (1983) — Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger played a mother and daughter who frequently got into spats. Off camera, they continued the fights. It’s said the only reason the two never got into a physical confrontation is due to Jack Nicholson acting as referee. As a critic at Collider said, “You know the situation is bad when Jack Nicholson is the reasonable one in the story.”
1. Joan Crawford vs. Bette Davis, “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962) — It’s well known that these two legendary Hollywood stars hated each other. They often competed for the same roles. They would exchange insults in interviews. In the scene where they got into a physical fight, Davis hit Crawford on the head so hard it may have required stitches. In retaliation, Crawford filled her pockets with rocks for the scene where Davis had to drag her across the floor, causing multiple retakes. Nonetheless, the movie ended up winning awards. Dramatic tension seemed to work!
If you want to keep your images of movie stars intact, just stick to watching the film — and like the Wizard of Oz said, “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.”
