In the futuristic movie “Escape From New York,” Manhattan had become a maximum-security prison that’s impossible from which to escape. Now, in a new crime drama called “21 Bridges,” a NYPD detective is still trying to keep bad guys bottled up on the island.
A serviceable plot: A midnight robbery has gone wrong, resulting in the death of eight police officers. Looking for the cop killers, Det. Andre Harris (Chadwick Boseman of “Black Panther” fame) locks down Manhattan for the first time in its history — “no exit or entry to the island including all 21 bridges.”
Hence, the film’s title.
“We got 21 bridges in and out of Manhattan. Shut them down,” says Harris. “Three rivers. Close them. Four tunnels. Block them. Stop every train and loop the subways. Then, we flood the island with blue.”
The clock is ticking. Det. Harris must find the killers before 5 p.m., when the bridges will be reopened.
His goal is to apprehend the perpetrators, before the FBI takes the case off their hands. Little does he know that he’s also racing against sinister forces who want the cop killers dead in order to cover up a bigger crime.
“21 Bridges” is now playing at Boone's Regal Cinemas and AMC Hickory 15 in Hickory.
As one moviegoer put it, “It's not going to win awards, but it will entertain you. It’s not really going to keep you guessing, but you will want to see how it pans out. It’s not going to stay in my memory, but it does make me want to see more of this type at the cinema rather than at home.”
Others dubbed it a “good, old-fashioned, cops-and-robbers movie” and a “nice Friday night flick.”
Directed by Irish TV honcho Brian Kirk, “21 Bridges” was produced by the Russo Brothers, those guys who helmed four blockbuster Marvel movies — including “Avengers: Endgame,” which became the highest grossing film of all time, raking in over $2.798 billion worldwide.
“Avengers: Endgame” had a production budget of $356 million. By comparison, “21 Bridges” had a modest budget of $33 million. But that was enough for “a good popcorn-eating action movie.”
The original working title of the movie was “17 Bridges,” but then somebody looked at a map.
