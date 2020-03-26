WEST JEFFERSON — While the Ashe County Arts Council may have closed the doors to the Arts Center while the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic rages on, the “Young At Art” is still on display.
While the gallery may be closed to walk-ins, visitors can still call the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 to set up a time for a viewing. The exhibit is a collection of pieces done by Ashe County students, curated by art teachers in the county. In total, 52 students from all grade-levels have pieces in the show, with a variety of mediums on display.
The exhibition will be on display through April 25.
Photos continued
on page 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.