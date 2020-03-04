LANSING — “Gracie: A Bilingual Adventure in the Blue Ridge Mountains” is a recently published children’s book that features the Appalachian Mountains as the backdrop. The story is also bilingual, promoting young children to begin learning another language.
Written by Ashe County resident Kathryn Leslie, the book showcases 24 watercolor illustrations and includes a look-and-find of the local mountain foliage.
The sweet story follows a lonely dog, Gracie, on her search for fun and companionship.
Each page features English and a foreign language. The story is currently translated into three versions: Spanish/English, French/English and German/English with free bilingual and immersive audio downloads available.
Leslie intentionally chronicled Gracie’s journey using repetition and simple sentence structure to allow children and adults to match the two languages together with ease.
There were two reasons that served as her inspiration in writing the book. One was the bilingual aspect and the other was her dog Gracie.
After her high school graduation, Leslie spent time in Europe working as a nanny. She enjoyed looking at books that were simplistic enough for her, a monolingual speaker, to read that were in foreign languages. When she returned to the United States, she could not find similar reading materials.
“I wanted to have an option so that a lot of monolingual speakers who wanted their kids to be bilingual could have something to actually start them on that road,” Leslie said.
Through her books, she hopes to inspire a new generation of children to take an earlier interest in learning a new language through repeated exposure.
Her dog, Gracie, died last year but was alive while she was writing the book.
The actions of Gracie in the book are all inspired by her dog, such as dancing or bringing presents of sticks, rocks and leaves.
“I loved her so much and when I decided I was going to write a book, it was going to have to be about Gracie,” Leslie said.
Her second book “Elsie” is already in production with the story and artwork complete. Leslie is awaiting the translations and audio to accompany it.
Publication is planned for Fall, but there is a possibility it may be pushed to Spring 2021.
The third book is in the works. Leslie has completed the storyboard and needs to send it to the illustrator.
She foresees its completion in 2022.
Those interested in purchasing a copy of “Gracie: A Bilingual Adventure in the Blue Ridge Mountains” may order a copy from Leslie’s website at www.auntkatiesplace.com. Books ordered from the website will come with a unique bookmark and each copy is signed by Leslie. Customers may also choose from either hardcover or paperback options.
The books are also available for purchase on the Barnes and Noble website and Amazon, but are only available in paperback.
Rosebud Diner & Bakery, located in downtown West Jefferson, will be selling copies of the book within the next few weeks.
More information about the books and their characters, short informative videos and any latest news can be found on the Facebook page at Aunt Katie’s Place.
For additional comments or inquiries call (984) 355-2974 or email auntkatie@auntkatiesplace.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.