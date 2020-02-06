BOONE — LIFE Village is a Boone-based local nonprofit that supports adults with disabilities living independently founded in 2014. The organization announced within the first two weeks of January that it was bringing in its first full-time hire, Mark Mangum.
Mangum replaces Candace Lang as LIFE Village’s director of development while Lang goes on to take the position of director of programing.
Mangum and his family relocated from the Raleigh area to the High Country to become a part of LIFE Village. He previously worked with a number of churches and community support organizations that provide shelter and food to those in need.
“One thing that attracted me to this position is the community support that already exists,” said Mangum, noting that most nonprofits that he’s worked with struggle to get their voices into the community.
Mangum’s first day at LIFE Village was Feb. 3. He looks forward to bringing his “experience and passion” to Boone’s exceptional community, noting that LIFE Village’s mission is close to his heart because he has family members who have exceptional needs.
Lang’s new position as director of programs will entail expanding existing programs such as Coffee for a Cause, a pop-up coffee shop held on Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at RevFive5 Fitness in Boone, which teaches job skills to adults with autism and related challenges.
LIFE Village is currently searching for a house in Boone to transform into LIFE House by the fall of 2020. According to Lang, the organization is looking to “lease a house in Boone that will be home to two individuals with autism or related challenges and a residential support staff person. The house should be located on an AppalCart route, allowing access to the community.
To learn more about LIFE Village and how to support its mission, visit www.thelifevillage.net/index.html.
