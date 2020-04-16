HIGH COUNTRY — The following is a compilation of key information from Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties, highlighting local announcements, closures and precautionary measures being taken in each community surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
The World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11. Information about the virus’ worldwide effects and efforts to limit its spread is online at www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/events-as-they-happen.
Vaya Health’s 24/7 Access to Care Line remains available to Western North Carolina residents experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis while the agency responds to the 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Anyone in crisis can call 1 (800) 849-6127, toll-free, day or night, for help from trained Vaya behavioral health professionals.
Check with individual facilities, offices and organizations to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding hours and precautionary practices before visiting.
Watauga County
Continuous reporting from the Watauga Democrat regarding key updates surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak and effects in the community are available at www.bit.ly/2UuqJs2.
April 8:
COVID-19 case count rises to 3,569 across the state, and 63 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System announces that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to ARHS, “the employee did not provide direct patient care, has been in quarantine and is recovering at home.”
ARHS launches its telehealth program “to ensure patients have safe, convenient access to their providers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”
“We are incredibly proud of our providers and staff for moving quickly to implement this telehealth program for the benefit of our patients,” said Danielle Mahaffey, chief physician executive of ARHS. “They were asked to drastically adapt how they practice medicine, completed training and began seeing patients within 14 days.”
Gov. Roy Cooper signs Executive Order No. 130 “to provide more access to health care beds and get more medical workers to respond to the rising demand due the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“In a time of emergency we need to make it easier for hospitals to free up bed space and hire more medical staff and this order does that,” Cooper said.
April 9:
COVID-19 case count rises to 3,823 across the state, and 75 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
Gov. Cooper signs Executive Order 131, requiring “retail stores to implement new social distancing policies, make earlier COVID-19 guidelines mandatory for nursing homes and issue changes to speed up certain benefit payments to those out of work.”
A frequently asked questions document for this executive order can be found at https://tinyurl.com/t98pkzh.
April 10:
COVID-19 case count rises to 4,088 across the state, and 84 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
April 11:
COVID-19 case count rises to 4,398 across the state, and 87 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
April 12:
COVID-19 case count rises to 4,588 across the state, and 90 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
April 13:
COVID-19 case count rises to 4,884 across the state, and 95 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
AppHealthCare announces that an additional case of COVID-19 has been discovered in a Watauga County resident who is in isolation out-of-state.
“This case has known travel history and is recovering. This case is in isolation outside of the state. The local health department staff have identified close contacts who are in quarantine,” according to the release,
April 14:
COVID-19 case count rises to 5,024 across the state, and 108 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
There are eight (8) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Watauga County, including one non-resident who is isolating in Watauga. There is one (1) Watauga resident who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is isolating out-of-state.
Ashe County
Continuous reporting from the Ashe Post and Times regarding key updates surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak and effects in the community are available at www.bit.ly/2vZHZvI.
April 8:
AppHealthCare announces that a third Ashe County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in Ashe. The individual is a student at Appalachian State University and has not been on campus since March 4, according to the release.
Margaret Bumgarner, administrative director of Student Health Services at App State, said, “With 98 percent of our students currently off campus, we may continue to learn of confirmed cases in App State students who reside outside of Watauga County. As we learn of these cases, we are coordinating with local public health agencies to the greatest extent possible, in consultation with the North Carolina Division of Public Health Communicable Disease team.”
ARHS announces that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to ARHS, “the employee did not provide direct patient care, has been in quarantine and is recovering at home.”
ARHS launches its telehealth program “to ensure patients have safe, convenient access to their providers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”
“We are incredibly proud of our providers and staff for moving quickly to implement this telehealth program for the benefit of our patients,” said Danielle Mahaffey, chief physician executive of ARHS. “They were asked to drastically adapt how they practice medicine, completed training and began seeing patients within 14 days.”
April 9:
April 10:
AppHealthCare announces that a fourth Ashe County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in Ashe.
Due to the nature of this particular case investigation, AppHealthCare encourages those who attended a funeral service operated by Boone Family Funeral Home or visited this establishment in Ashe County from March 19 through April 2 to contact public health staff by calling the AppHealthCare office in Ashe County at (336) 246-9449 for an interview to determine if further guidance about possible need for self-quarantine is required.
April 11:
April 12:
April 13:
April 14:
There are four (4) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ashe County.
Avery County
Continuous reporting from the Avery Journal Times, regarding key updates surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak and effects in the community, are available at www.bit.ly/2JzlTTT.
April 8:
ARHS announces that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to ARHS, “the employee did not provide direct patient care, has been in quarantine and is recovering at home.”
The county of residence of the employee or facility they worked at was not immediately disclosed by ARHS.
April 9:
April 10:
April 11:
April 12:
April 13:
April 14:
There are zero (0) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Avery County.
