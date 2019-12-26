Well, you’ve done it again. Here it is just days after Christmas and you’ve managed to buy something for everyone on your list, except for yourself.
Because nothing quite builds thrills and an after-Christmas glow like a good book, Mountain Times has four suggestions of titles so good you’ll soon be basking before a fireplace while friends and relatives are braving the returns line.
Four books, just off the press, for the reader, the writer, the erudite or the lover of local lore.
For the reader: Richard Chizmar’s sequel to “Gwendy’s Button Box” (https://tinyurl.com/yczw67fy) is also set in Stephen King’s Castle Rock — with the horror master’s blessing. “Gwendy’s Magic Feather” (Cemetery Dance Publications) continues the story of the now 37-year-old Gwendy Peterson and the mysterious button box she was once gifted by the man in the black suit.
The stakes are higher in this tale — two missing girls and the ever-possible end of the world as we know it — but so are the secrets which form the foundation of the Rock King built. Including a foreword from King, Chizmar’s magical tale has spent considerable time in Amazon’s rankings as the No. 1 release in Horror Fiction — a nearly impossible feat in a prolific field.
And for the reader/collector on your list, there are still, as of now, signed hardcover editions of the book on the Cemetery Dance website (https://www.cemeterydance.com) at only a smidgen more than the price for the book on e-commerce sites.
For the writer: Lawrence Block is a Mystery Writer of America grand master who has been at his craft for decades — and few authors are as well-positioned as is he to share his what he’s learned, seen and done during a long and successful career. “Hunting Buffalo with Bent Nails” isn’t Block’s first nonfiction effort, by far. Capturing what he terms the “leftovers,” the title piece is an example as it posits an authorial adventure to traverse the United States and Canada on a quixotic quest to find all of those places, large and small, with the name Buffalo. From there, “Hunting Buffalo” travels from the personal (his mom) to an assortment of literary ironmongery the author dubs “bent nails not worth straightening.”
Block never fails to be entertaining, whether in fiction or non, and this latest release is a trove of literary treasures. Available on major e-commerce sites now in e-book, hardcover and paper, a limited, signed edition is expected from the niche publisher Subterranean Press at some time in the future.
For the erudite: Arguably, the Swedish Academy couldn’t have made more of muck of things last year when they decided to take a year off to postpone the 2018 Nobel Prize in literature based on allegations of sexual assault and the eventual rape conviction of the husband of one of the academy’s members. Yet, the controversy of the more than $1 million literature prize to select the “most outstanding work in an idealistic direction” continues this year as the 2019 winner, Peter Handke, now spends as much time, if not more, shooing away questions about his political leanings than about the literature that earned him the award.
Handke is a controversial writer known to sympathize with the late Slobodan Milosevic — and perhaps sympathize is an understatement: Handke delivered a eulogy at the Yugoslavia leader’s funeral. Milosevic, of course, was widely acknowledged by much of the world as a perpetrator of genocide.
So, what does that mean for Handke’s works, such as the recently re-released “The Goalie’s Anxiety at the Penalty Kick,” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) translated by Michael Roloff?
We could, and many would argue should, approach Handke’s work from a school of new criticism, the idea that we read and examine a work of literature as a self-contained object — i.e. taking no outside influences into our reading. And, from this perspective, “The Goalie’s Anxiety at the Penalty Kick” is a classic in the mode of Kafka or Camus.
But be aware, unless you as a reader are cut from the same cloth as Robert Penn Warren or John Crowe Ransom, can we honestly ignore an impactful world as we read? To wit, even Noble collection purists are wrestling with this title and the body of Handke’s work. But, for a masterful example of the Nobel Prize winner’s work, “Goalie’s” is a fine place to start.
For the lover of local lore: Mark E. Johnson, author of the adventurous title, “Doofus Dad Does Everest Base Camp,” (https://tinyurl.com/rj3oejc) is an Ashe County native, whose parents, Hal and Sarah Johnson, are current Jefferson residents. As much fun as “Doofus Dad” was to read, Johnson’s new title, “Blow the Man Down: How I Navigated the Sailboats and Station Wagons of the Music Business” is equally parts as entertaining and informative, taking us inside the music industry of the 1980s and ‘90s through the eyes of a songwriter and club musician.
Johnson, a freelance writer, authors books with a casual ease that invites the reader into a narrative that feels exactly like a cozy Appalachian cabin on a cold night before a warm fire. Those who had the opportunity to hear Johnson in person when he visited Ashe County earlier this year know what this means (https://tinyurl.com/slwmxgv). Those who didn’t, or haven’t yet found Johnson’s particular brand of travel accounts — available only from a writer who co-founded a Nepal trekking company — are in for an adventure. For the traveler or travel-wannabe, Johnson’s newest effort is a beautifully produced and written travelogue.
