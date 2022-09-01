September, like most months, has its share of ‘Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others. Most holidays have a story or history behind them — such as Labor Day.
The goal of this column is to provide information on each of the forthcoming “special days.”
APP STATE FOOTBALL SEASON OPENER
Sept. 3
The official start of NCAA College Football is August 27, when a few colleges kicked off their first game, however we (here in Boone) mark its beginning with the Appalachian State Mountaineers first game — Saturday, September 3rd at home against state rival University of North Carolina (UNC). The game sold out months ago. Many other big schools start their season September 3 as well.
The first college football game was actually played in 1869.
On Nov. 6, 1869, Rutgers University faced Princeton University (then known as the College of New Jersey) in the first-ever game of intercollegiate football that resembled more the game of “soccer” than football as it is played today.
LABOR DAY
Sept. 5
Labor Day, a federal holiday held on the first Monday in September, is a celebration of the American labor movement. It was first promoted by the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor in 1886.
The first state to celebrate Labor Day was Oregon, while New York City held the first Labor Day parade. Thirty-two states officially recognized Labor Day before President Grover Cleveland established it as a United States holiday in 1887.
Labor Day weekends are known for their parades, festivals, speeches (especially during election years), and picnics. It is also informally known as the end of summer – even though there are a few weeks left — and the start of a new school year. In high society, it once was considered the last day of the year when it was fashionable to wear white; that is no longer the case.
Watch for big Labor Day sales during weekend. Retailers use it as the beginning of their holiday season and claim it is one of the year’s largest sales events--second only to Black Friday.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SEASON OPENER
Sept. 8
The NFL kicks off its 103rd season with its traditional Thursday Night Football opener September 8 showcasing the Buffalo Bills vs the L.A. Rams at 8:15pm. This year all Thursday Night games will only be shown on the Amazon Prime network.
The rest of the games will be throughout the day Sunday, Sept. 11 and Monday night, Sept. 12.
The Carolina Panthers will play the Cleveland Browns September 11, at 1pm, where new Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield may play his old team, Cleveland.
Did you know the first NFL football game was held on October 3, 1920 in Dayton, Ohio? The Columbus “Panhandles” played the Dayton “Triangles.” Dayton won 14-0. It wasn’t until October 22, 1939, that a game was televised. Carried on a local NBC station with approximately 400 homes, it featured The Brooklyn Dodgers and the Philadelphia Eagles. In 1939, there were only two television affiliates in the United States.
PATRIOT’S DAY
Sept. 11
This day causes some confusion because the country has two different “Patriot Day” celebrations. Since 1894, cities and states in the Northeast, especially Boston, have celebrated Patriots’ Day to recognize the first battles of the American Revolutionary War: the Battles of Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775. This recognition began in Massachusetts on the third Monday in April. Part of the celebration includes the Boston Marathon and the first Boston Red Sox game. But after the September 11th terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 people, a day of remembrance was established called “Patriot Day.”
Patriot Day, established in the memory of those who died, was signed into law by President George W. Bush, making September 11th an official day of mourning. On this day, the American flag is flown at half-staff on all government buildings and there is a moment of silence is observed at 8:46am (EST). Patriot Day is not a federal holiday, so schools and businesses are not closed.
More recently, there has been a movement to declare Patriot Day a National Day of Service and Remembrance, encouraging people to do good works in service to honor those who died.
GRANDPARENTS DAY
Sept. 11
Grandparents’ Day has been informally celebrated in the United States since 1978. It is always in September on the Sunday after Labor Day.
It originated in 1972 when West Virginia native Marian McQuade wanted the community the recognize the important historical contributions made by seniors.
This first proclamation, introduced in the United State Senate in 1973, failed. McQuade then contacted every state to explain her idea. Within three years, 43 states had Grandparents Day Proclamations. In 1978, Congress declared a National Grandparents’ Day and President Jimmy Carter signed it.
The day’s purpose is ‘to honor grandparents, to give grandparents an opportunity to show their love for their children’s children, and to help children become aware of the strength, information and guidance older people can offer.”
The Forget-Me-Not, which ironically blooms in the spring, is the day’s official flower.
Bob Griffin is a Banner Elk resident.
