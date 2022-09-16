September, like most months, has its share of ‘Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others. Most holidays have a story or history behind them — such as Labor Day.
The goal of this column is to provide information on each of the forthcoming “special days.” The following are the holidays from Sept. 15 to the end of the month.
CHEESEBURGER DAY
Sept. 18
Boone can be a Paradise for people who love a good cheeseburger. There are many burger restaurants in the area. Hamburgers have been around since the 19th century. Americans started adding cheese to hamburgers around 1920.
Basically, a cheeseburger is a hamburger topped with cheese. But that is only the beginning. Some people add a second patty of meat (a double cheeseburger). Cheese used in fast food restaurants is normally “processed” cheese. Common types of cheese are may be cheddar, Swiss, mozzarella, blue cheese and pepper jack.
A typical cheeseburger can range anywhere from 500 to well over 1,000 calories depending on the size, toppings and the sides (French fries).
“I will gladly pay you Wednesday, for a cheeseburger today.”
PEPPERONI PIZZA DAY
Sept. 20
Tuesday, Sept. 20, is another food day. It is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. Pizza is one of America’s favorite meals, and pepperoni is the most popular topping on a pizza. Sources say that pepperoni is an Italian American creation made from cured dry sausage with similarities to salami from Southern Italy. The main difference is that American pepperoni is less spicy than Italian salami.
How many calories are in a slice of pepperoni pizza? That depends on the size of the pizza (diameter), the amount of cheese, and—how many slices you cut your pizza into. Basically, it is estimated that a slice of a 12” pizza has about 300 calories.
PEACE DAY
Sept. 21
Peace and Love...Each year the “International Day of Peace” is observed around the world on Sept. 21. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.
AUTUMN BEGINS
Sept. 22. (9:03 p.m., EDST)
The Fall Equinox, a.k.a. the First Day of Fall, begins on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. (EDST).
This is also called the ‘autumnal equinox’, or the beginning of autumn.
The word ‘equinox’ means ‘equal night’. This is when the day and the night are exactly the same length. This occurs twice a year. (The ‘vernal’ equinox is in late March and marks the beginning of Spring.)
This happens every year when the Sun appears to cross the celestial equator, heading from north to south. On this day, the sun rises exactly due east, and sets exactly due west.
From this day further, the days get shorter and the temperatures begin to drop (north of the equator).
Also, mother nature kicks in. The landscape silently explodes with vibrant colors. The leaves begin to drop off most trees, temperatures begin to gradually fall, it’s the start of a new school year, baseball comes to an end, football and hockey reeve up, and many animals change their behavior (such as football fans). People up north declare that you cannot wear ‘white’ after that date. Television networks release a new lineup of fall shows.
Autumn, also known as fall, is one of the four temperate seasons. Fall marks the transition of summer into winter (in the northern hemisphere). Some refer to this equinox as mid-autumn. Most laymen simply refer to fall as September through November.
ROSH HASHANAH (BEGINS & ENDS)
Sept. 25-27 (in 2022)
Rosh Hashanah is a ‘two-day’ celebration that begins on the first day of Tishrei, which is the seventh month of the ecclesiastical year. It literally means “head of the year” — the Jewish New Year.
This is a holiday date that moves around...and covers 2-3 days.
This year it begins on Sept. 25 and runs through September 27th.
The biblical name for this holiday is ‘Yom Teruah’, literally “day of shouting or blasting”, and is also more commonly known in English as the ‘Feast of Trumpets’. It is the first of the Jewish High Holy Days (“Days of Awe”).
In contrast to the ecclesiastical lunar new year on the first day of the first month Nisan, the spring Passover month which marks Israel’s exodus from Egypt, “Rosh Hashanah” marks the beginning of the civil year, according to the teachings of Judaism, and is the traditional anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve--the first man and woman according to the Hebrew Bible--and the inauguration of humanity’s role in God’s world.
Rosh Hashanah customs include sounding the shofar (a cleaned-out ram’s horn), as prescribed in the Torah, following the prescription of the Hebrew Bible to “raise a noise” on Yom Teruah.
NATIONAL COFFEE DAY
Sept. 29
Believe it or not, there is a National Coffee Day...but some people celebrate that daily.
By the way, there are currently 39 countries around the globe that have a national coffee day. The vast majority, 18 in total, fall on September 29th, the day ‘America’ celebrates its National Coffee Day.
International Coffee Day is now celebrated on Sept. 29, worldwide. It is an occasion to promote and celebrate coffee as a beverage. It is also an event to promote ‘free trade’ and to raise the awareness for the plight of coffee growers.
Originally, the date was supposed to be Oct. 1 in 2015 as agreed upon by the International Coffee Organization and was launched in Milan.
In March of 2014, the International Coffee Organization decided to launch the first Coffee Day as part of EXPO 2015 in Milan. Many of those events happened on Sept. 29.
There are many other dates that claim to be the first event. An event was held in Japan in 1983 by the ‘All Japan Coffee Association’. It was promoted in China in 1997. It was first mentioned in the United States as early as 2005.
On this date, many restaurants and retail outlets offer free or discounted cups of coffee. Many stores, such as, Starbucks, WaWa’s, Krispy Kreme and others give away a free cup of coffee (sometimes).
Bob Griffin is a Banner Elk resident.
