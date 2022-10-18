October like most months, has its share of ‘Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others. Most holidays have a story or history behind them.
The goal of this column is to provide information on each of the forthcoming “special days.”
DEER SEASON NOW OPEN
Oct. 15 - Jan. 2
Hunting Season for deer (with guns) in North Carolina opened Oct. 15 (and runs through Jan. 2).
The most common deer in the Boone/ Watauga County area are the “white- tailed” deer. Deer are found in 48 of the contiguous United States. Every county in North Carolina has deer, although not distributed equally. The larger numbers are in the upper areas of the Coastal Plain and Piedmont. Fewer numbers are found in the Mountain Region (believe it or not). Wake and Mecklenburg counties seem to have the largest populations of deer, averaging 45 deer per square mile.
The white-tailed deer is the only species found in North Carolina. Today, the population of these animals in North Carolina is estimated to be between 1 and 1.5 million deer.
WORLD FOOD DAY*
Oct. 16
World Food Day is an international day celebrated every year worldwide on Oct. 16th to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945.
*Not to be confused with ‘NATIONAL’ FOOD DAY (10/24)
NATIONAL BOSS’S DAY
Oct. 16
Boss’s Day normally falls on Oct. 16.
Because that was Patricia’s dad’s birthday.
Boss’s Day is a secular holiday celebrated for employees to thank their bosses for being kind and fair throughout the year. It is for strengthening the bond between employer and employee. Boss’s Day was created by a Patricia Haroski in 1958. She was working as a secretary for her father’s State Farm Insurance in Deerfield, Ill. She chose Oct. 16th because it was her father’s birthday. She said she thought of it to show bosses everywhere the appreciation they deserved. She said she felt that new and young employees did not understand the hard work and dedication that their supervisors put into their work.
According to one study, more than 6.4 million people work in managerial roles. Most offices, if desired, celebrate by giving small tokens of appreciation such as followers, candy, gift cards, gift certificates or by taking the boss out to lunch.
The day was later registered with the US Chamber of Commerce. By 1962, Govern Otto Kerner of Illinois, officially proclaimed it Boss’s Day in that state. Hallmark Cards offered the first Boss’s Day card for sale in 1979. Hallmark now offers over 50 National Boss’s Day cards.
Today it is recognized in many other countries, including England, Australia, India, Ireland, Egypt and South Africa.
So, if your employees do not celebrate you as their boss, it is time to be nicer to them...
*NOTE: If Oct. 16 falls on a weekend, it is celebrated on the closest other workday — as it does this year (2022); thus you should celebrate it on Monday, Oct. 1h this year.
BEAR SEASON OPENS
Oct. 17
Are you a hunter? Or do you just hate bears?
Bear Hunting Season opens Oct. 17 and runs thru November 19. (It then repeats December 12 through January 2nd).
The State has a lot of different rules as it applies to hunting bear. You should educate yourself on that if you are a bear hunter.
It is legal to hunt per year-round on your personal property if they are damaging your property (and crops). There is no hunting on Sundays. And you cannot hunt (or fire a gun) when drinking. That is a good rule.
NOTE: Different parts of North Carolina may have different dates for hunting bear. Consult www.NCWildlife.org for more information.
NATIONAL FOOD DAY
Oct. 24
‘National’ Food Day focuses on healthy and nutritious food and takes place annually on Oct. 24th. National Food Day in the U.S. was created to raise awareness about the increasing industrialization of American agriculture, rising food prices, hunger, and the American diet and health crisis. Food Day in the U.S. only lasted until 1977, until 2011, when CSPI revived the National Food Day campaign.
This is a great day to donate to your local food bank (food or money).
PUMPKIN DAY
Oct. 26
National Pumpkin Day is held on Oct. 26 and is a special day to celebrate one of the most beloved and versatile gourds on earth.
National Pumpkin Day is a non-official holiday and is celebrated annually. The purpose of this holiday is to celebrate and give thanks for that squash cultivator that is such an integral part of American culture.
Is it a vegetable or a fruit?
A pumpkin is, in fact, a fruit. A pumpkin is a fruit simply because anything that starts from a flower is botanically a fruit.
Why is pumpkin used in Halloween?
In Ireland, people started to carve demonic faces out of turnips to frighten away Jack's wandering soul. When Irish immigrants moved to the U.S., they began carving jack-o'-lanterns from pumpkins, as these were native to the region. Now you know.
Bob Griffin is a Banner Elk resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.