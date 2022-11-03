November, like most months, has its share of ‘Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others. Most holidays have a story or history behind them.
The goal of this column is to provide information on each of the forthcoming “special days.”
DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME ENDS
Nov. 6
Remember to Fall Back on the night of Sunday, Nov. 6.
The Energy Policy Act of 2005 established Daylight Savings Time to officially begin on the second Sunday of March – and end on the “first Sunday in November”, i.e. Nov. 6.
In today’s world, the time-of-day people begin and end work – or school – and the coordination of mass transit (for example) usually remain constant (year round). In more ancient times (pre-clocks), daily routines were governed by the length of daylight hours — sunrise to sunset.
By resetting all clocks in a region (or nation) ahead one hour, people wake up an hour earlier. They begin and complete work an hour earlier. They have an extra hour of daylight after work for other activities. Most people seem to prefer extra daylight after their 9-to-5 workday.
The practice of moving clocks forward in the spring has both their advocates and their critics. The advocates say it helps retailing, sports and activities that require sunlight.
Critics say that the returns are almost untraceable. It causes problems for outdoor entertainment and other activities that require sunlight—such as farming and entertainment.
After the invention of incandescent lighting, heating and cooling, proponents claim that it reduces power uses.
Nowadays, we have clocks and computers that recognize the need to change and do things automatically.
So, if you get to work an hour early on Monday — don’t blame me. I told you to “Fall Back”.
It is also a good time to check the batteries in your house fire alarm. .. I’m just saying.
ELECTION DAY in the U.S.
Nov. 8
If you haven’t noticed by now, there is an election Tuesday, Nov. 8. This is a ‘general’ election, meaning it is a final election for all offices. It is also an ‘open’ election, meaning that you can vote for people in any party, even in the other party.
North Carolina recognizes four political parties: The Democratic Party, the Green Party, the Libertarian Party and the Republican Party. A voter may choose one political party or can decide not to register with a political party.
These important dates are coming up:
Early Voting and Registration ends Nov. 5.
The Election is Nov. 8. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m..
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8.
Get more information of this type online at: www.NCSBE.gov, NC.gov, or Vote411.org.
VETERANS DAY
Nov. 11
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year. It is both a State and Federal Holiday. The first celebration using the term “Veterans Day” occurred in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1947. Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran, organized “National Veterans Day,” which included a parade and other festivities, to honor all veterans. The event was held on Nov. 11 — then designated Armistice Day.
From Armistice Day to Veterans Day
In 1954, after lobbying efforts by veterans’ service organizations, the 83rd U.S. Congress amended the 1938 act that had made Armistice Day a holiday, striking the word “Armistice” in favor of “Veterans.”
President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the legislation on June 1, 1954.
CLEAN OUT YOUR REFRIGERATOR DAY
Nov. 15
Yes, there is actually an official day to ‘clean out your refrigerator.’ This is something you should do 3 to 4 times a year. Not just leftovers. Get the soap and hot water-filled bucket, disinfectant, sponge and a garbage bag. Then you will be ready to start the project.
This November’s cleaning is primarily related to Thanksgiving. If you are hosting family and friends to your house for Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, you probably need more room in the fridge. With the family gathering and a large turkey waiting to be roasted, cleaning out the refrigerator makes a lot of sense. Not only will you need room before the fixin’s, but you will also need space for all of the upcoming leftovers.
Many dread this job, however, it is an important task, nonetheless.
Bob Griffin is a Banner Elk resident.
