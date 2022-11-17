November, like most months, has its share of "Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others. Most holidays have a story or history behind them.
The goal of this column is to provide information on each of the forthcoming “special days.”
GINGERBREAD COOKIE DAY
Nov. 21
These are popular cookies around the holidays.
Nov. 21 is Gingerbread Cookie Day.
Gingerbread was a popular treat at medieval European festivals. There were even dedicated gingerbread fairs. The first documented trade of gingerbread biscuits in England dates to the 17th century, where they were sold in monasteries, pharmacies and town square farmers' markets.
According to Rhonda Massingham Hart's Making Gingerbread Houses, the first known recipe for gingerbread came from Greece in 2400 BC. Chinese recipes were developed during the 10th century and by the late Middle Ages, Europeans had their own version of gingerbread.
THANKSGIVING
Nov. 24
This year, Thanksgiving (in the United States) falls on Thursday, Nov. 24 (a date established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.)
Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday in Nov.. To most Americans, Thanksgiving evokes images of Pilgrims, family reunions, roasted turkey with stuffing, pumpkin pie and football.
But Thanksgiving has not always been on the fourth Thursday. And once again, more than one President has had a hand in moving the date. Actually, Presidents Washington, Lincoln, and Franklin Roosevelt, all took turns moving and establishing our current date for Thanksgiving.
The first Thanksgiving celebration was not in Plymouth, Massachusetts (or in November).
While the Pilgrims and the Wampanoags did indeed share a harvest feast in fall 1621, and while early colonial leaders periodically declared days of thanksgiving when settlers were supposed to give their thanks for continued life and-- with luck—prosperity, neither of these gave rise to our national celebration of Thanksgiving.
MAJOR SHOPPING DAYS:
WHITE WEDNESDAY (Nov. 23)
In 2004, Tony Valado, the owner of 1-800-FLOWERS, coined the term “White Wednesday” to be the Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving for online retailers. (That term never really caught on.)
BLACK FRIDAY (Nov. 25)
Black Friday is a localized term (only used in the United States) for the ‘Friday After Thanksgiving’. It traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the U.S. Many stores offer highly promoted products at greatly discounted prices. Many of them open early and even on Thanksgiving Day. According to CNN / Money, the first reference to Black Friday dates back to 1950 and to Philadelphia. Factory managers there started referring to the Friday after Thanksgiving as Black Friday because many of their workers called in sick (probably a lie) so that they could go shopping.
The current meaning of “Black Friday” has to do with most businesses not making their annual profit until that date in Nov..
SMALL BUSINESS DAY (Nov. 26)
Small Business Day always falls on the Saturday after Black Friday. This has become an American shopping phenomenon happening on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That Saturday is always the last Saturday in Nov., so its sales help retailers make their month.
This “event” was said to be created by the American Express Company in 2010 to help small businesses gain exposure in the battle for the big dollar and to encourage shoppers to shop within their own communities during the holiday season. So, go out there and “Shop Local”.
Feel free to use the internet, too.
CYBER MONDAY, (Nov. 28)
Cyber Monday is a marketing term referring to the first Monday after Thanksgiving, after Black Monday. It is a 24-hour shopping period that was originally created by businesses to encourage shoppers to do their shopping online and is now considered as an extension of Black Friday sales.
Cyber Monday has become the online equivalent to Black Friday and offers a way for small retailers to compete with larger chains.
The term “Cyber Monday” was first coined by Ellen Davis (an executive in the Shopping Industry) and it was first used in the 2005 Holiday Season. The term is based on research from 2004 showing that the biggest shopping day of the year happened online and on that Monday after Black Friday.
In 2005, the New York Times reported that the name ‘Cyber Monday’ grew out of the observation that millions of otherwise productive working Americans were turning to the internet on the Monday after Thanksgiving, to look for deals and to complete their Christmas shopping lists.
MOUSSE DAY
Nov. 30
Wednesday, Nov. 30, is National Mousse Day (not to be confused with Mouse Day or Moose Day).
Mousse is a dessert made with cream, eggs, and sugar that has been whipped with air to give it a light, foamy texture. Mousse can be savory or sweet, though most often — it's on the sweeter side. It's served cold and maybe topped with whipped cream or fruit.
A mousse may also have chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, choco vanilla flavoring.
The French, lovers of culinary wonder, were first to discover mousse. It is actually a French word meaning “froth” or “foam.” “Mousse au chocolat” is French for chocolate mousse. The United States first became acquainted with chocolate mousse at a Food Exposition held at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 1892. Drink up on Nov. 30th.
Bob Griffin is a Banner Elk resident.
