BOONE — The High Country Association of Realtors is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program. One scholarship will go to a student attending each high school in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties, the four-county area which comprises the HCAR.
The four scholarships are available to college-bound high school seniors based on demonstrated academic aspiration and community services.
The top scholarship is for $3,000. The other three will be $1,000 awards directed to students in each of the other three counties. The objective of the program is to build young leaders of character by providing post-high school scholarships for each school within the HCAR’s four-county area. These leaders should live with high ethical standards and be committed to service in their personal, school, business and community lives.
The application is available online at www.highcountryrealtors.org/scholarship. The submission deadline is April 17. All applicants must be a senior high school student in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery or Watauga counties planning to attend trade school or college, including community, public or private universities.
For more information contact the High Country Association of Realtors at realtor@highcountryrealtors.org or call (828) 262-5437.
