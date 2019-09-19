Amber Mellon is in her 10th year of leading of Girl Scout Troop 10492 and being a media specialist for troops in Watauga and Avery counties. Her daughter, Ann, is the reason that she got involved with the Girl Scouts, and when she’s not at work as an Appalachian State professor, she’s stepping into one of the roles she holds for the scouts.
Ann, 14, is a Media Girl for her troop, who says that Girl Scouts has taught her to come out of her shell. She’s been a part of Troop 10492 since kindergarten, and through her career in the scouts, she’s participated in three to four radio interviews per year, fundraisers and a community service project to earn her Silver Award.
“(Girl Scouts) has helped me bring up my confidence level,” Ann said. “ When I was a little girl, I was like, really, really, really shy, and I didn’t want to talk to anyone. But, the badges we do, we have a public speaking badge, and it taught me how I can’t just stay inside my shell, and I need to get out of it.”
Theresa Copenhaver, 11, has also been a part of Girl Scouts since she was in kindergarten. “From Girl Scouts I’ve learned to think more about the environment,” she said.
Sienna Davidson, 12, says that Girl Scouts has given her a community where she can realize she’s less alone in her thoughts and how she wants to help people.
Everyone learns new skills from being a Girl Scout, but nothing can compare to the relationships built among the troop as they experience new things and stages of their lives together.
“They’re like my sisters,” Sienna said. “I hang out with them so much that I think about them, and I wonder what they’re going through. Ann got bitten by a bee, and, like, the day after I was hoping it didn’t swell too much.”
These days, Mellon says, the girls are pretty self-sufficient. Her troop is made up of seven girls in middle and high school, from sixth grade onward, and the troop is always happy to welcome new girls into their family.
“If we’re going on a trip, they’re planning it,” said Mellon, including that the cookie sales every year give them individual goals to strive to meet. “They’ve been working on a recruitment video because I told them we need to find some new members, and they’ve just run with it. I haven’t touched it.”
This is the last year until 2022 that Troop 10492 will be accepting new members because the girls are in the beginning stages of planning one of their biggest trips yet.
“We don’t just do lecture badges, we do really fun, exciting badges,” Ann said.
Most memorably, the troop recently got their Agent Badge where they used red Kool-Aid to make a murder scene, which was weird, fun and messy. Ann, Theresa and Sienna are looking forward to doing the badge again soon with some variations, this time in a parking lot to minimize clean up.
“When you join, it’s not just like, a one day thing, you just hang out and just do weird stuff. You do weird stuff over and over and over again,” Sienna said. “And, like, it’s weird in a good way.”
Ann, Theresa and Sienna each called Girl Scouts a sisterhood and spoke on their many troop camping trips, where they’ve been known to pull all-nighters or enjoy Ginger Cascades with another troop.
“If you want an after school activity where you feel welcomed, and where you feel like you have someone that always support you, then Girl Scouts is a great way to find that,” said Ann. “We welcome you with open arms, and we can help you through a lot of emotional things because we’ve all been there.”
Ann is close to receiving her Silver Award by rejuvenating a garden at Hardin Park School in Bonne, where she has placed a bench made by her dad and herself, and planted hydrangeas, hostas and other flowers.
Both Sienna and Theresa are in the planning stages of their Silver Award, for which Sienna will rejuvenate another garden at Hardin Park, and Theresa’s goal is to build and fill a shed with recess equipment for a school that doesn’t have enough for everyone.
Many girls in the troop have a goal of selling 500 boxes of cookies this year to go on a trip to Wet ‘N Wild. Cookie sales don’t start until January, but for the fall season, which began on Sept. 16, their troop is selling fall products, including seasonal nuts, chocolates and magazine subscriptions.
“I do it for them, and it’s so amazing to see them use what they’ve learned and reflect on what Girl Scouts has done for them,” said Mellon.
For more information about local Girl Scout troops in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties, contact Amber Mellon at (828) 406-7740. Amber is also available to assist with cookie orders starting in January and fall products, which are now on sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.