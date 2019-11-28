The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to buy something new for the outdoor lover on your list. Whether they’re braving the slopes or weathering the High Country elements, local shops are stocked to help you find the perfect gift.
Outdoor gear suppliers in the area offer clothing and equipment for anything from running to zip lining to skiing to skateboarding. Stock changes occasionally, and some outfitters have changing seasonal hours. Call the shop or visit its website to ensure that they have the perfect gift for your outdoor enthusiast.
The Mast General Store on King Street in Boone is a year-round outdoor gear outfitter, carrying brands such as Eno, Kavu, Columbia, Sherpa and Camelbak for the whole family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.