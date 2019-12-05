Since February 1980, when Christmas tree growers in Watauga County first organized, the High Country has become a prime destination for Christmas trees. According to the Watauga County Christmas Tree Association, North Carolina ranks second in the U.S. for live Christmas tree production.
Jim Hamilton, director of the N.C. Cooperative Extension, says that while N.C. produces about 4 million Christmas trees each year, “choose-and-cut is just a small percentage of that.” But this option has been getting more attention in recent years.
“I think demand has grown and is higher for fresh-cut trees in general, because the public is more environmentally conscious and realizes that real Christmas trees are more sustainable than artificial (plastic) trees … and that they’re also supporting our local farmers and families,” said Hamilton. “I think many young couples decide to make the trip for the choose-and-cut experience to create memories with kids or start family traditions. For folks coming to the mountains from the city, the chance to see some snow and be on a farm is something they don’t get everyday.”
The most popular Christmas tree species, the Fraser fir, is a native to the Southern Appalachians, so the High Country is naturally well-equipped to yield tens of thousands of holiday centerpieces each winter.
“Most trees are cultivated at or above around 3,500 feet in elevation. When you start getting below 3,000 feet, hotter weather and insect pressure can begin to stress trees,” said Hamilton. “Fraser fir does not like ‘wet feet,’ or too much water around their root system, but when planted on well-drained slopes, even with the wet summers we’ve had, the trees have fared just fine.”
The counties of Ashe, Avery and Watauga have multiple family friendly choose-and-cut Christmas tree farms staffed with knowledgeable farmers and friendly faces. Most also offer wholesale tree options.
Diane Deal of Cornett-Deal Christmas Tree Farm that was established in 1986 in Vilas, says that “tradition and the experience” is what brings families together to pick out a tree for the holiday season.
“I most enjoy experiencing Christmas multiple times with so many families from across the country,” Deal said, including that many of her guests are return visitors, and this year, she’s sold Christmas trees to people from Ohio, Florida and Massachusetts.
A number of choose-and-cut farms will close after the weekend of Dec. 7-8, so time is running out to get a High Country Christmas tree for the holiday season.
To learn more about the farms’ hours of operation, locations or closing dates, visit www.wataugachristmastrees.org.
