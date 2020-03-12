BANNER ELK — It is difficult to imagine all of the thoughts running through the mind of a child when he or she walks through the doors of Grandfather Home for Children for the first time. The building’s rustic facade and echoing hallways hark the mind back to images in countless numbers of films about orphans finding themselves in unfamiliar places and on unexpected misadventures, yet the experience of the children who find themselves here is all too real.
Years of trauma, abuse and neglect is the reason why children between the ages of 12 and 17 enter into the care of the facility’s clinicians, treatment therapists and mental health professionals where they are provided the support they need. The home does what it can to find foster families for the children before they are admitted into the facility’s residential treatment program. Finding those families becomes harder for a child to be adopted, however, as they age.
A small number of children had previously found themselves in up to 30 different placements before they came to Grandfather Home. For husband and wife duo Ian and Madison Cornwell, they say it is their job for the home to simply be “a child’s last stop.”
“[Grandfather Home] is notorious for getting some of the most serious cases,” Development Director Madison Cornwell said. “Kids are here to really focus on themselves, to grow, to develop therapeutically, to gain coping skills and to work with some serious specialists. If we can’t help them, then no one can. And we don’t give up on kids.”
GHFC began in 1914 when Presbyterian minister the Rev. Edgar Tufts converted his farmhouse into an orphanage for homeless children. Currently there are 33 kids being treated on the GHFC campus, with another 200 kids having been placed in the foster care system. Care is provided to each child based on North Carolina’s state leveling system and the severity of each case determines the amount of care each child will receive.
Children at GHFC are housed in four separate cottages, with each cottage structured in a way to reflect the level of care a child needs. The level-five cottage, the most serious level of care, is structured similar to a hospital or psychiatric setting. The children housed here may be suffering from mental health issues like schizophrenia, or they have suffered early childhood trauma due to being raised outside or having been seriously injured. A child will also be placed in this facility if he or she has actively attempted suicide.
The next descending level is referred to as a psychiatric residential treatment facility. The environment feels less like a hospital but is still completely secure. Children here work with therapists and occasionally go on outings. The building is state-of-the-art and designed for a child’s own safety.
“When I first heard about that, I felt a little wrong about it,” Cornwell said. “But I’ve spent plenty of time in there. There’s not one kid I’ve seen try to get out. They have had so many horrible things happen to them that they feel safe in there. They feel protected from whatever was hurting them.”
The two lowest-level residential buildings are for the children who are adoption ready. This is where the professionals at GHFC work to progress children toward the end of their treatment. The path, however, is not an easy one. The circumstances in which these children come from are truly difficult to comprehend, yet the fact that they are even at GHFC gives them a fighting chance.
Cornwell shared an example of a girl that she and her husband watched succeed through her treatment program. The girl had previously been sexually abused by her mother’s boyfriend. When she told her mother what had happened, her mother attempted to flee the situation with her three children. The boyfriend found out and became angry, however, and killed the mother in front of her kids.
Cornwell said that the child did not know how to cope with the trauma she had experienced. She had been taken to her aunt and did not want to tell anybody about the feelings she was struggling with. The feelings of guilt left her wanting to be with her mom, and the child attempted suicide.
The first time the Cornwells met the girl, they were greeted with a song. She sang Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” to them in a show of her resilience, and the Cornwells were “blown away.” Madison Cornwell says that her husband, who is a former Army infantryman and HALO (high altitude, low opening) skydiver, could not hold back his tears. Just a few months ago, the girl was able to go home to live with her aunt. The therapists and other professionals at GHFC ensured that she received the right treatment.
Other children have symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder or have also been sexually abused. Others are victims of the ongoing opioid epidemic, having been neglected by their parents due to addiction or abused or trafficked by drug dealers. Whatever the case may be, their time at GHFC signifies that the past is behind them.
When a child enters treatment, they are quickly swept up into the healing process and as many preparations are made in advance as possible.
“When a youth comes into campus, we start talking to his or her team prior to them entering services,” therapist Ian Cornwell said. “If possible, we try to interview the youth before they enter our homes. That way they are familiar with at least one or two staff. On the day they arrive, they will meet almost all treatment team members. Right upon intake they are being welcomed, and we provide welcome kits that include basic necessities like hygiene items and snacks, since a lot of them traveled to get here. Their bed is made up and we do all things necessary to make them feel like they know people, that it’s homey and that we’re focused on them and their needs.”
Each youth in the facility’s care receives individual therapy at least once a week and group therapy at least twice a week. They are also enrolled in the facility’s on-campus charter school. The students in the lower tiers of treatment have regular days like most other kids their age. They get up in the mornings, do their chores, take care of their hygiene, eat breakfast in the cafeteria, set expectations for the day and are divided up into their different classrooms. The main difference from other schools is that therapists and crisis teams are readily available whenever a child may need them.
GHFC implements the teaching families model, a support structure based on positive reinforcement that includes the active assistance of one of the child’s close relatives. Family counseling is provided once a week, and GHFC will regularly transport the child from the facility to have home visits. Families that visit the child are able to stay in the Family Support Center free of charge.
As the children advance through the program, they are given incentives and awards that simply allow the kids to be kids. Last winter, they went snow tubing on Beech Mountain and had recently visited the trampoline park in Johnson City, Tenn. During the spring and summer months, they go fishing or ride bikes, or they go as a group to attend an event at Appalachian State or other locations. The kids are often out in the communities that surround the home.
As therapeutic and beneficial the treatment program is at GHFC, the kids cannot stay there forever. A child ages out of the foster care system at age 18.
“The youth that are with us do well. They meet their treatment goals, and when it’s time to move on, we always look at the options that are closest to the family as possible. So we look at foster care, and we offer independent living programs for youth that are old enough. We try to set them up for success in the long term,” Ian Cornwell said.
GHFC offers several options to the children who age out of the program, such as the Stand By Me Program in Statesville, where they can live and work with therapists as long as they go to school or hold down a job. Some go into the Lyndon B. Johnson Job Corps Program, where they learn hands-on skills. Every now and then, the child will enroll in community college, Lees-McRae or Appalachian State. In rarer circumstances, the child will return to his or her hometown.
“Some kids felt like they had to grow up real fast, and when they turn 18 they ‘peace out.’ They want to go and figure it out just like any other teenager. Sometimes they do that or contact us if they need a little help, and we set them up as much as we can,” Madison Cornwell said.
Still, while a child is in the care of GHFC, foster care or adoption remains to be a primary goal. Yet, there are many steps that a potential foster parent must go through. Potential foster parents work closely with foster care workers, they go through a screening process, take classes and get certified in the teaching family model. Cornwell says that placing these potential parents with a child is a rigorous process, since the situation must be just right for the child as well.
Deborah Lowery is often going in and out of GHFC. She is currently fostering three children and is in the foster-to-adopt process.
“We fell in love with this baby. That’s what started the journey,” Lowery said. “There are so many out there that need someone, only if it’s for a little while.”
Despite the training and preparation, it does not always ensure that a child will be able to go home with the foster parent. Lowery says that the child’s parents may still be involved in custody proceedings, and the court is likely to give the biological parents or relatives placement priority over the foster parent. However, the biological parents may not always take advantage of their second chance.
“With my son, the one I did adopt, we didn’t know at first. He ended up being in foster care for three years before we adopted. But the original plan was for him to go home to his birth mother,” Lowery added. “If [the birth parents] don’t fulfill those obligations, then the court terminates. Sometimes the parents terminate on their own if they know that they’re not going to get it together. I’ve had foster kid [opportunities] that the parents terminated and the court did not.
“I believe that what we do with this little time that we have them, is we just love them,” Lowery continued. “We just pour love on them, and that’s going to change their life one day. Let us not forget the reason why they’re here. We keep this compassion and love for these kids, and that’s what keeps us going.”
It is that same love and compassion that Madison Cornwell tries to inspire in the community. Among her many tasks, she also runs the Grandparents Club, a fundraising organization in which members compete to raise money for the programs that are not covered by state or federal dollars. The club holds several events throughout the year, including a golf tournament at Grandfather Golf and Country Club. The funds are also used to cover maintenance costs at the facility and are used to buy the children winter clothes like boots, jackets and gloves, items which Cornwell says were commonly donated but are not anymore.
Cornwell attributes the decrease in donations to confusion in the surrounding communities about the organization’s autonomy. In 2014, GHFC celebrated its centennial, but the historic moment also brought many changes. The organization’s CEO of 33 years retired, and during that time, the state made changes to its residential care system. Facilities like GHFC were shutting down across the state, and in order to continue operating, the organization had to reorganize.
GHFC combined its resources with Barium Springs in Statesville and Hawthorne Heights in Bryson City, thus forming the Children’s Hope Alliance. However, when GHFC rebranded, it inadvertently created a disconnect between the organization and the public.
“That same Grandfather Home for Children sign had been up for well over 50 years. When they changed it, people didn’t understand it,” Cornwell said. “In the absence of information, people fill things in and it’s not always accurate or positive. There was a common misconception that a company came in and bought out GHFC. Some people think that we’re not autonomous anymore, or that we’re not in charge of our own decisions or finances. What we really did was save money by joining a partnership.”
The changes allowed the organization to fiscally stay afloat as well as continue its mission.
“We’re able to serve more children this way, get way more children in foster homes, have more outpatient facilities and we are able to use the experience of 105 years of taking care of children and having serious success,” Cornwell said.
It is this success that has endured over the past generations and has transformed the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of children. Yet, while Cornwell and the staff at the GHFC find immense joy and purpose in helping and rehabilitating children, they are all well aware of the reality of these children’s situations.
“This is my favorite place in the world, but at the same time, I wish it didn’t exist. I wish it didn’t need to exist,” Cornwell said.
To donate or become a selected volunteer at the Grandfather Home for Children, Madison Cornwell can be reached at (828) 406-2424 or mlcornwell@childrenshopealliance.org.
