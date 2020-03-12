BANNER ELK — Ensemble Stage of Banner Elk is a nonprofit professional theater company that highlights local talent in the High Country through stage productions. The troupe recently released its 2020 summer season, including a world premiere performance and kids theater events.
The season’s regular programming includes “Tiny Island” by Michael Hollinger, “Catch the Butcher” by Adam Seidel, “Beer for Breakfast” by Sean Grennan and “Zaglada” by Richard Vetere. Mainstage shows are $24 plus tax for adults, $22 plus tax for seniors, students and military, and $12 plus tax for children younger than 16. Tickets go on sale on April 10.
“The Fisherman and His Wife” is the Summer Kids Theatre show, and tickets cost $6 plus tax per person. Productions take place on June 20, July 11, July 18 and Aug. 3. According to the show synopsis at www.ensemblestage.com/On_Stage_Summer.html, the story revolves around a fisherman who catches an enchanted fish that can grant wishes. This highly interactive production invites audience members to become a part of the show by creating “sea and storms, going fishing and becoming chickens and ducks in the farmyard.”
Ensemble Stage will host a special benefit cabaret concert by Carbonell Award Winner Laura Hodos beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 and Friday, July 17. Tickets for the performance are $35 per person. The concert is a tribute to Broadway icons Julie Andrews, Mary Martin, Ethel Merman and Barbara Streisand.
Ensemble Stage productions take place at the Historic Banner Elk School, located at 185 Azalea Circle SE in Banner Elk. To learn more about Ensemble Stage, upcoming productions and to purchase tickets, visit www.ensemblestage.com/index.html.
