Dear Naturalist,
I noticed on my walks this week that there are snail shells everywhere. Just the shell, no actual snail. What gives?
— JL, Boone
JL,
I, too, have observed many empty snail shells in areas next to trails and roads. How did they get there? To answer this question, I turned to Boone’s very own snail expert, Amy Van Devender. She spent years collecting and identifying snails along the Blue Ridge Parkway, an effort that led to more than 100 species being added to the park’s register.
“Some snails are annuals so they lay their eggs and then die,” Van Devender said. “Why you see more dead shells in the spring is that the leaf litter has been compacted, and with heavy rains the shells wash out and down the slopes.”
“Many other species of snails can live two or three years so they go down under cover and re-emerge as the weather gets better,” she said.
All snails grow with their shells and cannot survive if removed from their protective, spiral homes. To grow, they must eat a diet that is high in calcium — which is why we often find them in our spinach and broccoli gardens. Snails in the forest will eat plants, fungi, lichen and even the empty shells of other snails.
The shells also provide a scrumptious, calcium-rich snack for birds, salamanders, and rodents — signaling their important place in the web of life that exists right outside our backdoors.
If you have a question concerning flora and fauna, email dearnaturalist@gmail.com. All of your questions will be answered. One or two will be featured next week. See you on the trails.
Amy Renfranz is a Certified Naturalist through the Yellowstone Association Institute and a Certified Environmental Educator in the state of North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.