Atop the highest mountain peaks in the Southern Appalachians, grow the wild Christmas trees. There and only there. You can’t find them in the Adirondacks. You’ll have no luck in the Rockies.
Western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and southwestern Virginia. That’s it. And, generally, only on mountains whose peaks rise above 5,000 feet. And a few weeks ago, at the urging of the Christmas spirit, I set out on a pilgrimage to the only place in the High Country that has a pure Fraser fir forest: Calloway Peak of Grandfather Mountain.
Now, I will spare you the anecdotes about the toughness of the trail — any of the trails — leading to Calloway Peak. There have been plenty of magazine articles already written. The guidebooks exist.
What I will tell you is that no matter how hard the hike is, when you stand atop Calloway Peak on a clear day you are surrounded in every direction by a jaw dropping view. A visitor to the peak 225 years ago, French explorer and botanist André Michaux, is said to have broken into song, believing that he’d arrived at the highest point in North America. More than 100 years ago, John Muir described the sight as “the face of all Heaven come to earth.”
The key words in that last big paragraph were “clear day.”
As for me, all I saw was fog. And in the fog, the wild Christmas trees that I had come to find.
The air in the Fraser fir forest is sweet and the needle-covered ground is soft. Sitting there and looking up into the stunted branches of a wizened wild Christmas tree, you will begin to ponder the truth in the song about its “steadfast branches.” How lovely they are.
If you have a question concerning flora and fauna, email dearnaturalist@gmail.com. All of your questions will be answered. One or two will be featured next week. See you on the trails!
Amy Renfranz is a Certified Naturalist through the Yellowstone Association Institute and a Certified Environmental Educator in the state of North Carolina.
