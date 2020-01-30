Dear Naturalist,
My husband and I are cleaning up our Christmas decorations, and we are wondering about the mistletoe that is woven within a wreath. I am wondering if I can put it in the compost? Or is it invasive like oriental bittersweet? — BP, Boone
BP,
Thank you for being so vigilant. You are right to be concerned. Invasive species, such as red-berried oriental bittersweet, are a tremendous threat to biodiversity. Kudzu, golden bamboo and garlic mustard are not just ugly, but they push out native plants, creating barren monocultures in their wake.
Mistletoe, however, is as North Carolina native as they come. There is just one little hitch — it is a sap-sucking, mineral guzzling tree parasite.
Technically a shrub, it grows like an orb amongst tree branches. Though it can produce its own food through photosynthesis, it also relies on the host tree that it’s attached to for nutrients and water.
The whole process of colonization and paratization begins with mistletoe’s innocuous, white berries. Though they are poisonous to humans, birds can eat them in abundance — and their sticky seeds are then expelled from the birds where they roost.
Seeds that hit the ground are not viable and will not survive. Seeds that stick to tree branches, however, will send their tiny roots deep into and under its host tree’s bark.
Typically, healthy trees are not negatively affected by mistletoe’s presence. I have read that many ecologists actually consider the shrub’s appearance to be a sign of a thriving ecosystem because it provides food and shelter for birds.
Deep within your compost, the seeds will not be able to successfully germinate and so there should not be any issue.
If you have a question concerning flora and fauna, email dearnaturalist@gmail.com. All of your questions will be answered. One or two will be featured next week. See you on the trails!
Amy Renfranz is a Certified Naturalist through the Yellowstone Association Institute and a Certified Environmental Educator in the state of North Carolina.
