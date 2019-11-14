Dear Naturalist,
A few days ago I overheard people talking about a recent meteor shower. I didn’t know that there are meteor showers in November. Can you tell me more? — Anna, Boone
November and December play host to three distinct events: the Taurid, Leonid and Geminid meteor showers. They are named after the constellations from which they radiate from.
The Taurid shower is at its maximum on Nov. 3 and though it does not produce very many meteors (just 10 per hour), it does produce the highest number of fireballs — which means that the light from each meteor is brighter than any of the stars or planets. The trails of these meteors can remain visible in the sky for several seconds. It’s best to look for these hotshots around midnight.
The Leonids will peak on Nov. 18 and usually produce just five meteors per hour. However, they are apt to swarm during certain years and under certain conditions. In 1966, observers in Arizona estimated that a swarm produced 500,000 shooting stars per hour! Around 5 a.m. on Nov. 18, the High Country should be able to see this shower.
The Geminids are, in my humble opinion, our most noteworthy meteor shower of the year. They will reach their maximum on Dec. 14, and we can expect 50 meteors per hour. What is so convenient about the Geminids is that they appear high in the sky — instead of along the horizon. This makes them easier to observe from an area surrounded by trees than other showers.
The only downfall of the Geminids is that 2 a.m. is when they become most visible.
Meteor showers are produced when the Earth’s orbit intersects with meteoroid streams in outer space — bundles of dust and rubble produced in the wake of comets and asteroids. Because the Earth encounters this rubble at the same time every year, the meteor showers occur on the same nights from year to year.
When the Earth collides with a stream of dust and rubble, some of it is pulled into the Earth’s atmosphere. Even a particle the size of a grain of sand can produce a streak as bright as any star!
I recommend downloading a smartphone application that will help you to locate the constellation from which the meteors will appear. Warm blankets, a thermos of hot chocolate, friends and patience are the only other requirements to a fun night under the stars.
If you have a question concerning flora and fauna, please email dearnaturalist@gmail.com. All of your questions will be answered. One or two will be featured next week. See you on the trails!
Amy Renfranz is a Certified Naturalist through the Yellowstone Association Institute and a Certified Environmental Educator in the state of North Carolina.
