Dear Naturalist,
My kids and I have been watching a bluebird couple raise their chicks over the past few weeks. We were wondering – how do they keep their nest so clean?
S.A., Boone
Watching nest-building, egg laying, and chick rearing has been one of my favorite things to do since childhood. I have to feel a little sorry for the mockingbird who always built her nest inside the bush beside our front door. We pestered her daily.
Little did she know that she was also helping to raise four binocular-toting, lifelong bird lovers. For that, I am very grateful.
There seem to be several chicks in your bluebird nest. If you hold your hand above them, the air will feel warm. Their body temperature hovers around 105 degrees Fahrenheit. However, being featherless, they cuddle tightly together to stay warm.
If you spend a little time watching the nest, you will see both female and male bluebirds return to the chicks repeatedly with grubs. The rate at which they do so is fascinating! They are caterpillar-hunting machines.
The voracious chicks get all the nutrients and hydration that they need from these insects. But where does all the poo go?
Well, continue to watch the nest. After the adult bird brings food, it often leaves with something white in its beak. This is a fecal sac. To put it in plain terms, it is a self-made, organic birdie diaper.
Each nestling, after every feeding, will excrete a fecal sac. The parent grabs the sac and removes it from the nest — sometimes 60-70 bundles per day.
There are many reasons for the parents to make this sacrifice. Of course, removing the feces keeps the nest clean of bacteria and parasites. It also means that the nest has very little smell — which otherwise might attract predators.
Most importantly, a clean nest enables the nestlings to stay clean. Their feathers can grow and fluff up. Eventually, after not too much time, your bluebirds will fledge.
I have noticed that a recently emptied nest usually contains just two or three droppings. Perhaps, as the chicks mature, the mucus membrane around the sac becomes less thick. Or perhaps, the parents have just grown tired.
Amy Renfranz is the Director of Education and Natural Resources at the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Contact Amy and stay up to date with the natural world by following “Dear Naturalist” on Facebook or Instagram. Learn more at www.dearnaturalist.com.
