HIGH COUNTRY — The following is a compilation of key information from Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties, highlighting local announcements, closures and precautionary measures being taken in each community surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
The World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11. Information about the virus’ worldwide effects and efforts to limit its spread is online at www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/events-as-they-happen.
Vaya Health’s 24/7 Access to Care Line remains available to Western North Carolina residents experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis while the agency responds to the 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Anyone in crisis can call 1 (800) 849-6127, toll-free, day or night, for help from trained Vaya behavioral health professionals.
Check with individual facilities, offices and organizations to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding hours and precautionary practices before visiting.
Watauga County
Continuous reporting from the Watauga Democrat regarding key updates surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak and effects in the community are available at www.bit.ly/2UuqJs2.
April 1:
COVID-19 case count rises to 1,716 across the state, and 15 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System announces a seventh Watauga County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, and a non-resident of Watauga County has also tested positive and is isolating in Watauga.
“Every moment we have experienced to date and those we face ahead will challenge us,” said Jennifer Greene, health director of AppHealthCare. “We have a new sense of normal, and yet, we know our community is resilient. We can focus on practicing self-care and caring for others during this time when many things in this situation are out of our control. Each of us can do our part by avoiding gathering in groups of 10 or more and following all the local and state orders. You can also call a neighbor to see if they need help meeting their basic needs that could be dropped at the doorstep or consider contributing your time or other resources to help with the many community efforts underway.”
April 2:
COVID-19 case count rises to 2,024 across the state, and 18 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
April 3:
COVID-19 case count rises to 2,328 across the state, and 28 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
April 4:
COVID-19 case count rises to 2,542 across the state, and 33 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
April 5:
COVID-19 case count rises to 2,674 across the state, and 39 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
April 6:
COVID-19 case count rises to 2,958 across the state, and 43 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
April 7:
COVID-19 case count rises to 3,221 across the state, and 48 people have died from the virus per NDHHS at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
There are eight (8) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Watauga County, including one non-resident who is isolating in Watauga.
Ashe County
Continuous reporting from the Ashe Post and Times regarding key updates surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak and effects in the community are available at www.bit.ly/2vZHZvI.
April 1:
April 2:
April 3:
ARHS announces that an Ashe County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in Ashe.
According to the release, the person was a “close contact to someone with known travel history and is recovering at home.”
“We have been preparing should we see a positive case of COVID-19 in Ashe County. Now that we have a positive case, we will continue to work diligently to protect the public’s health. It is our top priority, and we will work to keep the community informed,” said Jennifer Greene, health director of AppHealthCare.
April 4:
April 5:
April 6:
Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb released a statement regarding the first positive case of COVID-19 and identifying information regarding the patient.
“AppHealthCare and Ashe County are bound by, and respect, HIPAA’s privacy protections for patients. These important protections are not suspended during a pandemic. While they cannot provide identifying details to the public, AppHealthCare will continue to investigate any positive cases and trace for close contacts that are deemed to be at higher risk for exposure following CDC and N.C. DHHS guidance,” said Stumb.
April 7:
ARHS announces that a second Ashe County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in Ashe.
According to the release, “the case was a close contact to someone with known travel history and is recovering at home. The local health department staff have identified close contacts who are in quarantine.”
“We are continuing to work closely with AppHealthCare, Ashe County Emergency Management, and partner agencies to make sure the public’s health and safety is our focus. We encourage the community to get information from reliable and credible sources and not feed into rumors,” said Adam Stumb, Ashe County manager.
There are two (2) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ashe County.
Avery County
Continuous reporting from the Avery Journal Times, regarding key updates surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak and effects in the community, are available at www.bit.ly/2JzlTTT.
April 1:
April 2:
April 3:
Lees-McRae May School of Nursing and Health donates medical supplies to several local medical centers, including the Toe River Health District, Cannon Memorial Hospital, the Mission Hospital System, the ARHS and Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
“The supplies run the gamut of essential equipment that are needed to fight COVID-19. The medical centers will receive surgical masks with face shields, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and fluid-impervious gowns and other essential equipment,” according to the announcement from LMC.
April 4:
April 5:
April 6:
April 7:
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Avery County
