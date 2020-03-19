HIGH COUNTRY — The following is a compilation of key information from Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties, highlighting local announcements, closures and precautionary measures being taken in each community surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
The World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11. Information about the virus’ worldwide effects and efforts to limit its spread is online at www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/events-as-they-happen.
Vaya Health’s 24/7 Access to Care Line remains available to Western North Carolina residents experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis while the agency responds to the 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Anyone in crisis can call 1 (800) 849-6127, toll-free, day or night, for help from trained Vaya behavioral health professionals.
Check with individual facilities, offices and organizations to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding hours and precautionary practices before visiting.
Watauga County
Continuous reporting from the Watauga Democrat regarding key updates surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak and effects in the community are available at www.wataugademocrat.com/news/covid--coronavirus-key-updates-for-watauga/article_2d69a94c-647d-11ea-9d3c-b39ae871aad3.html.
March 11:
Appalachian State University in Boone announced an extension of its spring break for an additional week before students, faculty and staff transition to an online-only format for instruction. Many campus-sponsored events and gatherings have been suspended. More information can be found at www.appstate.edu/go/coronavirus.
March 12:
The town of Boone announced in a statement the cancelation of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and related activities as a means to limit the transmission of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Effective immediately, all events with 100 or more participants, including those events sponsored by outside community partners on town of Boone property, are canceled or postponed until otherwise directed by the mayor/town manager,” the statement said, adding that no new events of groups of 100 or more should be scheduled until further notice.
The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country canceled its Che Apalache concert on March 24 and the High Country Jazz Festival previously scheduled to take place in June. Additional events were rescheduled to take place at a further date. More information can be found at www.apptheatre.org.
March 13:
North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced in a press conference on March 13 they are recommending all cases at the District and Superior Court levels be continued for at least one month. Beasley said it is in the public’s best interest to reduce large gatherings, and this was how the court system can support that.
Watauga Medical Center, under the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, implemented visitor restrictions, including a limit to one visitor per patient, no visitors under the age of 13 and no sick visitors. The same is true for Cannon Memorial Hospital, which is also a part of ARHS.
The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge began restricting visitor access on March 13. No visitors are being allowed in the Foley Center except for certain situations “such as end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the resident’s emotional well being and care,” according to its announcement.
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, which has a campus in Watauga County, announced its transition to online-only classes beginning March 23. For CCC&TI updates, visit www.cccti.edu/covid-19.
President Donald Trump declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency.
March 14:
Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone announced that all visitation has been restricted.
“Exceptions to these restrictions will only be made for extenuating circumstances and must be approved and scheduled by each community’s executive director. These restrictions will remain in place until further notice,” the company stated on its website at www.ridgecare.com/coronavirus.
March 15:
Watauga County local governments declare a state of emergency, including Boone, Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain and Seven Devils.
“The purpose for declaring the state of emergency is to ease the financial and resource restrictions in accordance with North Carolina General Statutes,” stated Deron Geouque, Watauga County manager.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Boone announces one presumptive positive case of COVID-19. Within minutes, the Boone-based international relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, issued a release stating that a Samaritan’s Purse staff member who had recently traveled overseas has tested presumptive positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“This individual returned nine days ago from countries considered to be at lower risk at the time of travel,” the organization stated. “The employee did not return to work and self-quarantined immediately upon return home. The staff member has experienced some mild symptoms and is recovering without need for further medical intervention at this time. The employee was tested at their home by AppHealthCare.”
Grandfather Mountain announced a two-week closure to fight COVID-19 spread, effective beginning March 15. Grandfather Mountain updates can be found at www.grandfather.com.
March 16:
The towns of Boone, Blowing Rock and Seven Devils closed public access to town halls, along with other town-owned buildings, according to individual town statements released on March 16.
These buildings include town halls, the Jones House Community Center in Boone and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum in Blowing Rock, along with others.
March 17:
Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order requiring restaurants and bars across the state to close dine-in areas. Takeout and delivery orders can continue, according to Cooper’s statement.
ARHS announced on March 17 that The Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center in Boone will be closed for at least two weeks. Member billing will be adjusted for this period of closure, and any applicable late fees will be waived for the month of March. The closure will be reevaluated at a later date. Updates from ARHS are available at www.apprhs.org/COVID19.
Due to medical necessity, patients still have the option to receive physical therapy and occupational therapy services at The Rehabilitation Center. For more information about The Rehabilitation Center, call (828) 268-9043.
Samaritan’s Purse dispatched relief supplies and healthcare providers to Italy to provide support during the COVID-19 outbreak. A Samaritan’s Purse spokesperson, Kaitlin Lahm, said that the charity has procedures in place to make sure the Italy response team is healthy. More information and updates from the charity can be found at www.samaritanspurse.org.
NCDMV announced the closure of DMV offices in Boone, Jefferson and Newland. More information is available at www.ncdot.gov/dmv.
Ashe County
Continuous reporting from the Ashe Post and Times regarding key updates surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak and effects in the community are available at www.ashepostandtimes.com/news_alerts/covid--key-daily-updates-for-ashe-county/article_e44c27d7-379c-54a1-bcdc-fff7fafa99fd.html.
March 12:
On March 12, expanded visitor restrictions went into effect at healthcare facilities, including Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center and the Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Ashe Memorial Hospital asks that those who are not members of a patient’s immediate family refrain from visiting unless absolutely necessary, regardless of the visitor’s age or health status.
Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center announced on its Facebook page on March 12 that it is “limiting visitation except for cases involving significant issues, emergencies and terminally ill residents.”
March 13:
North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced in a press conference on March 13 they are recommending all cases at the District and Superior Court levels be continued for at least one month. Beasley said it is in the public’s best interest to reduce large gatherings, and this was how the court system can support that.
President Donald Trump declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency.
March 14:
Forest Ridge Assisted Living announced that all visitation has been restricted.
“Exceptions to these restrictions will only be made for extenuating circumstances and must be approved and scheduled by each community’s executive director. These restrictions will remain in place until further notice,” the company stated on its website at www.ridgecare.com/coronavirus.
March 15:
On March 15 the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce announced the cancelation of the Small Business of the Year Luncheon set for March 18 via email. The Member Blast scheduled for the evening of March 19 was also canceled as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19.
The Visitor Center is also closed to walk-in traffic, but staff will be working regular hours and assist members and visitors via phone, email and through its website at www.ashechamber.com.
Wilkes Community College announced the cancellation of all classes held at all of their campuses on March 15, there will be no classes for WCC students or Early College Students March 16-22. Updates are posted on the college’s website at www.wilkescc.edu.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Boone announces one presumptive positive case of COVID-19. Within minutes, the Boone-based international relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, issued a release stating that a Samaritan’s Purse staff member who had recently traveled overseas has tested presumptive positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“This individual returned nine days ago from countries considered to be at lower risk at the time of travel,” the organization stated. “The employee did not return to work and self-quarantined immediately upon return home. The staff member has experienced some mild symptoms and is recovering without need for further medical intervention at this time. The employee was tested at their home by AppHealthCare.”
Grandfather Mountain announced a two-week closure to fight COVID-19 spread, effective beginning March 15. Grandfather Mountain updates can be found at www.grandfather.com.
March 16:
Gov. Roy Cooper announced an executive order during a press conference on March 14 for all schools statewide to be closed for 2 weeks beginning March 16.
March 17:
No confirmed cases in Ashe County.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order requiring restaurants and bars across the state to close dine-in areas. Takeout and delivery orders can continue, according to Cooper’s statement.
NCDMV announced the closure of DMV offices in Boone, Jefferson and Newland. More information is available at www.ncdot.gov/dmv.
Avery County
Continuous reporting from the Avery Journal Times, regarding key updates surrounding the COVID-19 virus outbreak and effects in the community, are available at www.averyjournal.com/news_alerts/emergency-management-local-agencies-ready-for-covid/article_723648a8-3c23-50c2-8213-08b432b26fb0.html.
March 12:
Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk announced its transition to online-only classes beginning March 23. All in-person classes, including those held at Surry Community College, are canceled until March 23, when remote instruction will begin.
Find more information at www.lmc.edu/coronavirus.
March 13:
North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced in a press conference on March 13 they are recommending all cases at the District and Superior Court levels be continued for at least one month. Beasley said it is in the public’s best interest to reduce large gatherings, and this was how the court system can support that.
Avery County government provided an update on March 13 regarding its reaction and response to the current COVID-19 outbreak.
“Avery County Government would like to share that Avery County Emergency Management and the Health Department are working with local officials, Cannon Hospital, Avery County School System, 911 Communications, EMS Ambulance Services, and fire and rescue to ensure and protect the health and well-being of Avery County citizens,” the release stated.
According to the release, officials will be providing weekly updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 17. Updates will be made available at www.averycountync.gov.
Cannon Memorial Hospital, under ARHS, implemented visitor restrictions, including a limit to one visitor per patient, no visitors under the age of 13 and no sick visitors. The same is true for the Watauga Medical Center. Updates from ARHS are online at apprhs.org/COVID19.
President Donald Trump declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency.
March 15:
Grandfather Mountain announced a two-week closure to fight COVID-19 spread, effective beginning March 15. Grandfather Mountain updates can be found at www.grandfather.com.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Boone announces one presumptive positive case of COVID-19. Within minutes, the Boone-based international relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, issued a release stating that a Samaritan’s Purse staff member who had recently traveled overseas has tested presumptive positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“This individual returned nine days ago from countries considered to be at lower risk at the time of travel,” the organization stated. “The employee did not return to work and self-quarantined immediately upon return home. The staff member has experienced some mild symptoms and is recovering without need for further medical intervention at this time. The employee was tested at their home by AppHealthCare.”
March 17:
No confirmed cases in Avery County.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order requiring restaurants and bars across the state to close dine-in areas. Takeout and delivery orders can continue, according to Cooper’s statement.
Samaritan’s Purse dispatched relief supplies and healthcare providers to Italy to provide support during the COVID-19 outbreak. A Samaritan’s Purse spokesperson, Kaitlin Lahm, said that the charity has procedures in place to make sure the Italy response team is healthy. More information and updates from the charity can be found at www.samaritanspurse.org.
NCDMV announced the closure of DMV offices in Boone, Jefferson and Newland. More information is available at www.ncdot.gov/dmv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.