The most recent Audubon Climate Report provides a dismal outlook for two-thirds of America’s birds, which are at risk of extinction. As a result, the Audubon Society is encouraging its members to participate in its summer Climate Watch program.
Climate Watch is a community science project designed to explore how American birds are responding to climate change. Participation in Climate Watch aims to build a better world for birds by using citizen science to test and improve climate models, and no experience is necessary to participate. Climate Watch counts take place twice per year: Jan. 15 until Feb. 15 and May 15 until June 15.
The basic steps to participation are:
1. Select target species — Eastern species consist of Red-Breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown-headed Nuthatch, Eastern Towhee, American Goldfinch and Eastern Bluebird. I selected White-breasted Nuthatch, but which one you choose is up to you. In doing this, participants will also choose a Climate Watch Square, which indicates how many people are bird-watching for the evaluation.
2. Plan survey locations — The idea is to pick locations that are within the Climate Watch Square, at least 200 meters apart and that contain suitable habitat for the species you are counting. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s website has habitat information for each species. The website can be found at www.allaboutbirds.org/news/.
3. Visit selected sites — Sites can be surveyed on foot or from a vehicle. Be courteous when choosing sites; be sure to pick spots that can be accessed by someone else if you are unable to do your count.
4. Survey sites for 5 minutes before count deadline — The only thing left to do is to survey the locations sometime before the closest count deadline. This involves going to each location and counting the chosen species for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, simply record how many of that species was seen or heard and move on to the next location. All locations should be done on the same day with early morning being the best time for active birds.
The High Country Audubon Society hopes that the community will consider participating in the summer Climate Watch project, which begins May 15 and ends on June 15.
Participants can count alone or with a group, and they do not have to be Audubon Society members to partake.
For more information about the Climate Watch, view its participant guide online at www.audubon.org/news/participant-resources-climate-watch.
To get involved with the High Country Audubon Society or learn more about the group’s efforts, visit www.highcountryaudubon.org/. Additionally, community members interested learning more about the Climate Watch process can contact Judi Sawyer by emailing jsawyer105@gmail.com.
