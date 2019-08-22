Friends of the N.C. Mountains-to-Sea Trail is inviting hikers of all skill levels to help celebrate the trail’s 42nd birthday from Sept. 6-8 by joining one of 33 group hikes in 27 trail towns across the state.
From Cherokee to Nags Head there will be hikes from 1 to 12 miles, through all types of landscape, from easy to strenuous.
“This will be a great opportunity to explore North Carolina’s natural beauty with the help of hike leaders who have extensive local knowledge of the trail and area attractions,” said Betsy Brown, Outreach Manager for the Friends of the MST.
There will also be a 42-Mile Challenge, starting near Blowing Rock, to raise funds for the Friends of MST as well as a Hike on Your Own option. Detailed information about all the hikes can be found at www.mountainstoseatrail.org/birthdayhike.
The MST Birthday Hike is not only an opportunity for hikers to learn about the MST — it is also a time for them to get to know trail communities across the state. Hikers can stick to their closest trail town, or they can travel to another area of North Carolina they wish to explore. Many towns will provide information about local events, restaurants and attractions in the trail towns and hikers can become better acquainted with the areas.
Chuck Millsaps, president of the Great Outdoor Provision Co., which is the exclusive sponsor of the MST Birthday Hike, says, “We are thrilled to see so many communities hosting hikes across the state as we celebrate the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. It’s such fun to send folks out on the trail and then hear their hike stories the next time they stop by.”
For those looking to push their mileage while raising funds to support the Friends’ work on the MST, consider the 42-Mile Challenge. Hikers will tackle 42 miles on the trail near Blowing Rock, while raising $10 for every mile hiked. This hike will be led by Get Going N.C.’s Joe Miller. Hikers are also encouraged to hike anywhere, anytime over the weekend on their own, and share their stories.
Registration for this event is open, and accessible through the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail website at mountainstoseatrail.org/birthdayhike. Depending on the hike, there is a limit to the number of people who can register, anywhere from fifteen to a hundred. Hikes are free, though Friends encourages donations to support their continuing work on the MST. A special 42nd MST Birthday Hike t-shirt is also available.
This will be the third year of celebrating the birth of the MST, founded 42 years ago. In 2017, hikers across the state walked different legs of the 1,175-mile trail, successfully hiking the entire trail in a day. The second year, solo hikers and groups were encouraged to hike any area of the trail they wished and report their journey back to Friends of MST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.