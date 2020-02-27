BOONE — Samaritan’s Purse is on the ground in Mississippi after days of heavy rainfall saturated communities along the Pearl River — creating widespread devastation and displacing hundreds of families. Immediately after the river crested at a historic level, a team of disaster response specialists began working alongside local government officials and church partners to determine the areas of greatest need.
The response comes two months after the organization opened its Southwest Ministry Center in Dallas, Texas, as part of a strategic initiative to stage resources across the country in order to quickly respond following a natural disaster. One of the facility’s two Disaster Relief Units — tractor-trailers stocked with tools and relief supplies — is providing critical aid.
“Mississippi families are overwhelmed and hurting after devastating flooding,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We will help them recover physically from the storm while reminding them that God loves them. Please pray for God’s peace and comfort as they get back on their feet.”
As soon as floodwaters recede, teams of volunteers from across the country will help hurting families remove waterlogged drywall, clear debris and salvage any personal belongings that may have survived the floodwaters.
To learn more or to contribute to Samaritan’s Purse mission, visit www.samaritanspurse.org/article/samaritans-purse-responds-to-flooded-mississippi.
