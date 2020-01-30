BOONE — High Country resident Emma Jones Tate will celebrate her 102nd birthday in Boone on Feb. 3.
Born Emma Jones in Rutherford County on Feb. 3, 1918, Tate lived on a small family farm with her family, which included two brothers, and graduated as valedictorian from Mooresboro High School in Cleveland County in 1934 at 16 years old.
Tate worked in “various textile factories in Cliffside and Avondale, mostly performing shipping and bookkeeping duties.” She married her husband, Robert Tate in 1936 and gave birth to her first daughter in 1938. Then, in the early 1950s, the young family relocated to San Diego for Robert’s job in the aircraft industry.
During this time, Tate “worked various jobs in San Diego and eventually began working in the retail industry as a store manager and clothing buyer, often travelling to Los Angeles on the train” to buy clothes for her buyers.
“She worked in an industry where she came across a lot of wealthy and famous people,” said her daughter, Tamara Benkosky. “She opened and managed a retail clothing store in the first shopping mall in Southern California.”
Tate retired from this position near the end of the 1980s, at which time she and her husband moved back to North Carolina and became owners and managers of a motel in Chimney Rock. The couple continued to travel between North Carolina and California, often buying houses and fixing them up to sell.
“She never really lived in Boone until 2006, although she dreamed of living here while growing up on the farm,” said Benkosky.
Before she started to lose her vision in recent years, Tate spent the majority of her time reading, quilting and travelling. Her husband, Robert, passed away in 2009 at the age of 92, and often said that Boone was the best place that he ever lived, according to Benkosky.
According to Benkosky, Tate “is still very healthy and lives on her own, and she feels that she has had a very full and satisfying life.”
Tate said that, “Watch what you eat and stay on your feet,” is the best life advice that she can share with others.
