Editors note: Notes from Japan will be an occasional article published in The Mountain Times.
Julia Roberts calls “no-snow Foscoe” her home, but for several years, she has been “absolutely fascinated by the history, traditions and culture” of Japan. Now she is living and teaching in the country and often sends notes from Japan home to the High Country.
Roberts graduated from Watauga High School, earned a Gold Award as a Girl Scout and was a member of Boone United Methodist Church. Her parents met as students at Appalachian State University, and Roberts was “born and raised” in Boone. She attended Furman University in Greenville, SC, and graduated with a degree in political science and poverty studies.
“I lived in Laos for one year on the Fulbright Scholarship after graduation and then moved back to Boone where I worked as the director of development for Western Youth Network for about 2 years,” Roberts said, and she was also a prominent member of the Boone Sunrise Rotary and says she misses her friends there.
Now Roberts is in Sapporo, Japan, as a part of the JET Program, which is an employment opportunity for young professionals with an interest in the country. Accepted participants for the program work mostly in public and private schools, and only 1,000-1,100 individuals of the 4,000-5,000 applicants are accepted each year, according to JET’s website at www.jetprogramusa.org/jet-program.
“I was learning about it through books, but I had to see it for myself up close,” Roberts said, adding that, she was already studying the language and wanted to learn more through immersion.
Now, Roberts experiences everyday life that differs from the ones we lead in the High Country.
“I wake up and roll my futon (futons will get mildewed and super stinky if you don’t fold them in the morning), check the weather (did you know that Sapporo is one of the snowiest cities in the world?), drop the trash off (there could be a whole article about how the Japanese sort their trash — it’s fascinating and extremely specific!), catch the bus for my morning commute (about one hour from door to door; life is very punctual in Japan and things run very efficiently), change shoes to your indoor shoes at the school entrance, go to the teacher’s room (teachers share one office and all the desks are connected), try to catch a few words from the morning teachers meeting, teach and assistant teach middle school-aged students from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., eat a delicious and healthy Japanese school lunch with the kids (rotating classrooms each day) and then I teach again until 3:30 p.m., when school is dismissed.
“After work I sometimes go to the gym (indoor shoes required in the gym! It’s wild.) or to a language exchange with some Japanese friends, cook a quick dinner (usually American-style, but I am learning some simple Japanese cooking) and if it’s a good day, finish with a quick chat with my parents who are 14 hours behind,” Roberts said.
Roberts has adapted to many cultural differences during her time in Japan, including public displays of affection, a strict respect for order and women’s rights in the country.
“In general, Japanese culture values order and process,” Roberts said, explaining one of the major cultural differences that she’s noted. “From a young age, students learn to keep their uniforms smart (no shirt tails showing, no buttons undone, etc.), how to sit up straight in long school assemblies and what side of their desk to put their books on so the rows look neat. As adults, the Japanese typically que and sort their recycling with an order and accuracy that I have never seen before in America.”
To help visualize the differences in American and Japanese schools, Roberts shared a video that walks viewers through the daily ritual of eating lunch at school in Japan. Readers can view it online at https://bit.ly/36NW9wS, and know that it differs “only slightly” from what Roberts experiences with her middle-grade class.
“In middle school, it is only the students who are serving the food who must wear masks, aprons and hair handkerchiefs,” she said.
Additionally, there are things that Roberts misses from the other side of the world that are only found in the High Country, nestled into the Blue Ridge. The following are three of the things that Roberts longs for the most:
1. “The people! — The High Country is a really special place where community members really care for one another. I miss my dear friends and community members. There are so many amazing groups in Boone! I especially miss my friends in Boone Sunrise Rotary, Mike and Ozzie’s Sunday School class at Boone United Methodist and WYN.”
2. “Running at Bass Lake! — How spoiled we are in the High Country to have such a beautiful place to run.”
3. “Pumpkin chai from Higher Grounds and … my comfort food, a Trucker’s Breakfast from Melanie’s!”
While being immersed in Japanese culture, Roberts’ view on many aspects of American life has changed, which is what happens when you travel abroad, she says.
“The Japanese people are teaching me a lot about the beauty of community and consensus,” she said. “For just the tiniest example, each morning the teachers of each grade have a small meeting to discuss a few agenda items and share updates. I have a difficult time imagining such a system in the typical American workplace. I find my American-self asking, ‘why don’t they all just send an email?’ Or maybe that’s my millennial American-self, but either way, the teachers prioritize taking that extra time to communicate face-to-face and keep the social bonds strong in the workplace.”
In an email from Dec. 3, Roberts said, “This Christmas, I am on a hunt to find ‘old’ Japan through museum and temple visits, homestays and wandering.”
“For winter break, I am planning a trip across Southern Japan,” she shared. “As you may know, the island that I am living on, Hokkaido, was only very recently ‘colonized’ by the Japanese government. Until the mid-1800s, the island’s primary inhabitants were the indigenous Ainu people. As a result of this history, Hokkaido lacks much of the historic architecture and Wa, or ‘Japanese,’ history. It has a vibrant and interesting history of its own, but it is different from that which we often imagine of Japan.”
The Mountain Times will publish these Notes from Japan in a periodic article under the same name. Notes from Japan will include updates from Roberts, including things that she misses from home and notable cultural differences that she encounters in Japan, along with details from her adventures on the other side of the world.
