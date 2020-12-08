As part of the Statewide Read program, the NC Humanities Council is giving away free e-book copies of our two Statewide Read novels: “The Water Knife” by Paolo Bacigalupi and “Dry” by Jarrod and Neal Shusterman.
E-book copies are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. To learn more about the books, visit http://nchumanities.org/content/watershed-moments-statewide-read-resources.
If you need more information about the books or the programming, contact Melissa Giblin, programs coordinator, at mgiblin@nchumanities.org or (704) 687-1526.
About the Statewide Read
The North Carolina Humanities Council's Statewide Read is a statewide book club that invites the people of North Carolina to read the selected works, The Water Knife by Paolo Bacigalupi and Dry by Jarrod and Neal Shusterman, as the jumping-off point for meaningful conversations among other North Carolinians to better understand important issues in our communities and state. These stories about water highlight how humanities, literature, and journalism build understanding about significant issues in North Carolina.
