Publisher Capstone Editions offers a pair of publications this fall targeting a young audience and a difficult subject: slavery. Under Capstone's stewardship, both stories are handled exceedingly well.
'The Escape of Robert Smalls, A Daring Voyage Out of Slavery'
"The Escape of Robert Smalls," competently written by Jhan Jones-Radgowski and ably illustrated by Poppy Kang tells the too-rarely explored story of Smalls — a slave who through guile, guts and luck manages to outwit the Confederate Army, learns to pilot a warship, sails through enemy lines and eventually becomes a captain in the Union forces. Along the way, he manages to rescue 15 enslaved comrades and family members and return — after he is assured freedom — to use the reward money he earned from his derring-do to purchase the former site of his southern enslavement. An ultimate tale of justice and righteous revenge.
Jones-Radgowski is a skillful and seasoned storyteller, and presents well what could be difficult story material for the grades 3-4 intended audience. King's soft-focus drawing similarly presents a sharp picture of the story's key moments and offer a compelling visual tale of Smalls' struggle for freedom. This unusual story will undoubtedly prompt a larger audience to research Smalls' life and liberty.
'Ona Judge Outwits the Washingtons'
Award-winning author Gwendolyn Hooks is not unfamiliar with presenting the idea of civil rights to children, and here she brings the subject alive for middle readers — and, undoubtedly, not more than few adults unfamiliar with Ona's story — through a seldom reported tale of child slavery by our nation's most famous founding family, the Washingtons.
That George and Martha Washington owned slaves is an excellent stepping off point in the unglossed teaching of our nation's history, allowing educators and parents to present a stern subject in the context of the era while simultaneously making the civil rights struggle relevant today.
Simone Agoussoye's sturdy illustrations lay out the story well, and even without text would provide a stirring visual retelling of the young slave's life and daring escape.
Capstone's inclusion of a glossary in both editions will aid young readers in building vocabulary, while its list of further reading marks several points of departure for both older readers interested in Ona's or Robert's life, and educators wanting to dig deeper into the subject.
